DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council will discuss the possible acceptance of a reimbursable grant with the Arizona Department of Corrections that will be used for the runways at the Douglas Municipal Airport at its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the city hall council chambers.
Background information on the item states the city of Douglas applied for its annual five-year ADOT Aeronautics Capital Improvement Plan for runway rehabilitation funds of $500,000 for years one through three for a total of $1.5 million at the Douglas Municipal Airport.
On Jan. 20 ADOT announced the city would be awarded the $1.5 million reimbursable grant with a zero-matching requirement for this project.
The Douglas Municipal Airport runway is in great need of rehabilitation, currently displaying a 20 rating (out of 100) on the pavement condition index (PCI). The runway is 5,760 feet in length long and 75 feet wide and in need of an entire surface treatment.
In 2020 Douglas was offered a grant for $1.8 million that required a 10% match. The grant was meant for reconstruction of the runway, which at the time was estimated at $4.4 million. The funds were not able to be used for rehabilitation, due to the required $2.78 million matching for this project. Therefore, after careful consideration, the city had to rescind the grant for not having the available matching funding requirement.
The ADOT grant is for runway rehabilitation and would allow for a mill and overlay project. While engineers recommend doing a full reconstruction of the runway, this surface treatment can alleviate the immediate safety concerns of the airport within acceptable pricing. The city will need to contract with qualified engineers who don’t expect this to be more than 10-15% of the construction cost.
Any project overages will need to be funded by the city.
Packet information states the city submitted another grant in the amount of $750,000 with a 1:1 matching amount for runway preservation through a Saving America’s Treasures preservation federal grant program. Award announcement of that grant is expected sometime in the spring. If the land sale around the airport is approved, the city may request that project overages costs be funded by the buyer.
The airport runway hasn’t seen any major surface treatment since 1997. The city would need to come up with any project overages above $1.5 million from the city’s General Fund.
Also scheduled to come before the council at the meeting is the awarding of a bar liquor license to Bright Brain Hospitality LLC, new owners of the Gadsden Hotel.
The mayor and council will discuss the proposed sale of a vacant parcel of land located on the north side of 11th Street, approximately 820 feet west of Pan American, to Cox Communications Arizona LLC for $130,000. Cox plans on utilizing the land to construct a hub to power its new fiber conversion currently underway in the city.
An executive session is scheduled to obtain legal advice regarding the former Food City building the city recently expressed interest in purchasing.
Wednesday’s city council meeting is open to the public.
