DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council will discuss the possible acceptance of a reimbursable grant with the Arizona Department of Corrections that will be used for the runways at the Douglas Municipal Airport at its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the city hall council chambers.

Background information on the item states the city of Douglas applied for its annual five-year ADOT Aeronautics Capital Improvement Plan for runway rehabilitation funds of $500,000 for years one through three for a total of $1.5 million at the Douglas Municipal Airport.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?