DOUGLAS — The acceptance of a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office to help with water and sewer facilities for the proposed new Douglas commercial port of entry is one of the items the Douglas City Council will be discussing at its regular meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 11, in the city hall council chambers.
Background information on the agenda item shows the city has been awarded an $8.9 million grant for the Port of Entry Infrastructure project. The funding must be utilized for water and sewer for the servicing of the new commercial port of entry and surrounding development.
It is estimated the total cost to furnish water and sewer will be $27 million. Total costs to furnish electric, gas and broadband are estimated at $2.2 million for a total utility cost of $29.2 million.
The city has identified (not awarded at this time) funding sources for approximately $20.3 million and had a funding gap of $8.9 million, which the state of Arizona has decided to fund through ARPA funding. The funding will allow the city to continue its design and construction of temporary and permanent water facilities for the port of entry.
Another item on the agenda for the meeting deals with amending Title 6 of the city’s animal code regarding violations and penalties and the removal of nuisance animals.
Information supplied to the council states the definition of a public nuisance cat or dog includes a provision that the animal be the subject of an adjudication three or more times for any violation within a six-month period.
In order to improve the efficiency and effectiveness in addressing repetitive complaints/violations involving nuisance animals, staff is recommending that the definition of a public nuisance cat or dog be amended to public nuisance animal and reduced to a period of 90 days and penalties to reflect the same 90-day period for the first, second and third violation with a reduced fine for each offense.
The city magistrate has the discretion to suspend the fines for the first and second violation, but not the third, which carries a fine of not less than $150 or more than $500.
City staff is requesting the council to add Section 6.04.035 Impoundment and Orders to Show Cause to ensure due process for the offending animal and/or the animal’s owner/custodian, which is currently absent in the ordinance. The magistrate has the final authority based on the preponderance of the evidence to determine whether to release the animal back to the owner/custodian or to have the animal surrendered to the Douglas Animal Shelter for disposition through adoption or humane euthanasia, with adoption being priority.
A change to the city’s noise ordinance will also be discussed as the council will look to change some of the wording in paragraph D of Chapter 8.28.020 within the city of Douglas Health and Safety Code.
Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
