DOUGLAS — The acceptance of a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office to help with water and sewer facilities for the proposed new Douglas commercial port of entry is one of the items the Douglas City Council will be discussing at its regular meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 11, in the city hall council chambers.

Background information on the agenda item shows the city has been awarded an $8.9 million grant for the Port of Entry Infrastructure project. The funding must be utilized for water and sewer for the servicing of the new commercial port of entry and surrounding development.

