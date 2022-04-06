DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council is scheduled to hear a presentation regarding a community art project at its meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall council chambers.
According to background information regarding the presentation on March 8, Bibi Harris approached the city manager’s office to discuss possible support for a community art grant project to improve one crosswalk in Douglas artistically with painting.
City staff met with Harris and discussed how the project could be replicated to support pedestrian safety and wayfinding; most especially for school-aged children walking and bicycling to and from Douglas schools in light of the truck-on-bicycle accident Feb. 10 that took the life of Bryan Chacon, a 12-year-old resident of Agua Prieta and a sixth-grader at Ray Borane Middle School.
The main points of the art grant discussion between Harris and city staff were one crosswalk at an approximately $2,000 grant award for costs coverage from The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona. The potential coordinated participation of Douglas stakeholders in the design and production process should there be a desire to commemorate Chacon, the history of education of other traveling children in Douglas who lived in Agua Prieta, as well as general cultural themes highlighting the shared history of the sister cities. There is the potential for other grant funds associated with traffic and pedestrian/bicycle safety.
City staff recommended support of an initial community art crosswalk commission funded by The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona as well as considering a subsequent resolution to direct staff to work with artists in Douglas and Agua Prieta to provide for a culturally- and historically-rich wayfinding program to support community crosswalk art as well as sidewalk art, starting with a path connecting the Bryan’s Way pedestrian border crossing with Ray Borane Middle School.
Another item on the agenda is the reconsideration to ordinance 22-1144, which deals with the rezoning of five parcels of land in several lots located in the north section of the Foothills Addition.
During the city council meeting of March 14, the first reading of the ordinance failed by a vote of 4-0.
The suggestion by the Planning and Zoning Commission at that meeting was to allow for partial rezoning of only a portion of the recommended parcels, to address only the homes already constructed.
A proclamation regarding Fair Housing Month will be read Wednesday and an executive session for an update regarding city property located on the southwest corner of 15th Street and Van Buren will take place.
Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel.