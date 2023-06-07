DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council will hold back-to-back special meetings on Wednesday, June 7, in the council chambers at city hall.

The first meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and will include an executive session at which the proposed sale of vacant land around the Douglas Municipal Airport will be discussed in addition to the sale or lease of the vacant Food City Building at 1300 San Antonio Ave.

