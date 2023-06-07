DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council will hold back-to-back special meetings on Wednesday, June 7, in the council chambers at city hall.
The first meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and will include an executive session at which the proposed sale of vacant land around the Douglas Municipal Airport will be discussed in addition to the sale or lease of the vacant Food City Building at 1300 San Antonio Ave.
In open session an update for the community regarding these items will be given.
The second special meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and will include a budget presentation for fiscal year 2023-24.
There will also be some discussion regarding employee health insurance contacts.
Background information for this item shows the city of Douglas is self-funded for health insurance and its contracts expire June 30.
It is being recommended by insurance brokers and staff to renew all the contracts with the current providers.
For the current plan, the monthly city contribution is $616.08 for employee only coverage and $1,001.90 for employee plus family coverage.
The city contribution for employee only coverage would have to increase by $18.48 per month to $634.56.
The city contribution for the family rate would have to increase by $30.06 a month to $1,031.96 Employee contributions will increase slightly for Plan A’s family rates and Plan B’s employee only and family rates.
Background information on the proposed budget was not available at press time.
Both meetings are open to the public and will also be streamed on the city’s YouTube Channel.
