DOUGLAS − Douglas residents will be given the opportunity to ask questions regarding the proposed city budget that is coming before the Douglas City Council at a special public hearing scheduled for 5:15 Wednesday, July 26.

Background information on the item states the final budget adoption for fiscal year 2023/24 is $71,735,643.

