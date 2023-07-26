DOUGLAS − Douglas residents will be given the opportunity to ask questions regarding the proposed city budget that is coming before the Douglas City Council at a special public hearing scheduled for 5:15 Wednesday, July 26.
Background information on the item states the final budget adoption for fiscal year 2023/24 is $71,735,643.
The proposed budget includes a 2% cost of living adjustment for all non-minimum wage employees and a one-time $1,000 bonus for each employee funded out of reserves (prorated based time worked in the last year and on number of hours worked for non-full-time employees); with a financial impact of $200,000 for the one-time allocation and $181,000 for the COLA.
The proposed budget also will allow an increase in the allocated golf superintendent salary range for total salary costs of up to $100,000, plus an additional $700,000 for street improvements.
Also budgeted is a betterment crew of three to address blight in the community and added $225,000 for demolition and blight expenses; and $8.3 million (previously $9.8 million) in capital projects, of which $3.8 million is from carryover and another $2.3 million is new capital. A sum of $2.1 million in capital is contingent upon the sale of the land around the Airport.
Twelve limited status positions and two permanent positions that were unfunded in previous budget at a cost of $514,000 (previously $814,000); $36,281,807 in grants that includes $687,000 in match. Funding year two of three for Classification Maintenance Review Plan to achieve market wages across the organization in three years. The estimated cost per year to the General Fund for year two is $330,000.
The Water and Sewer divisions are funding each half of a construction crew comprising four laborers/operators and a lead. They will address small line replacement or new installation projects and save money instead of contracting out.
The sewer budget also includes the use of $1.5 million of the $8.9 million State ARPA water/sewer grant to go toward the sewer design of the POE service area. Included is $259,000 to go toward funding equipment for the new CIP crews as well as $50,000 for construction materials. A budgeted amoung of $1,180,000 for the new fiscal year is to include $1 million from the net sale of the Rancho La Perilla Apartments, $180,000 as a subsidy for operations, and approximately $100,000 for a golf superintendent position (includes salary and benefits).
Also included in the budget are $27,800 for outside community funding requests that include Douglas Oral History Project ($1,000), Pirtleville Community Action Network (Wall of Faces, $3,000), Douglas China Poblana ($4,000), DARC (meals on wheels, $1,800), DARC/Douglas Senior Citizens ($13,000) and Making Connections 4U (back to school event, $5,000).
The public hearing will be followed by a 5:30 p.m. special meeting at which time the budget will be formally adopted.
Also on the agenda for the special meeting will be the awarding of a $140, 390 contract to KE&G Construction Inc. of Sierra Vista for the repair and paving of Washington Avenue at Hohokam drive, the area adjacent to Huber Middle School.
The council is expected to accept a proposed scope of work from Stantec Consulting Services in the amount of $292,476.91 for the preliminary engineering design for the water, wastewater and broadband conduit design for the West Douglas Expansion.
Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public and can be viewed online on the city’s YouTube channel.