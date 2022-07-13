DOUGLAS — A public hearing followed by a special meeting regarding the city of Douglas budget for 2022-23 is scheduled to precede the Douglas City Council’s regular meeting Wednesday.
The public hearing will begin at 5:15 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall and will be followed by a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. at which time the budget for the upcoming fiscal year officially will be adopted.
According to Luis Pedroza, Douglas deputy city manager/city treasurer, the proposed budget for this fiscal year is $59,938,892, up $13,100,960 from last fiscal year.
Pedroza said property taxes will decrease slightly this year from $1.1591 last year to $1.1519 this fiscal year.
At the public hearing, community members will be able to ask questions regarding the proposed budget.
At the 6 p.m. regular meeting, several appointments and reappointments to various city committees are scheduled to come before the council for approval.
A bid award to Shell Bordermart on Third Street and Pan American Avenue is expected to be approved.
A couple of ordinances regarding the acceptance of donated vacant semi-improved property and the sale of a section of land located at the southwest corner of 15th Street and Van Buren Avenue to Byrd’s Sheet Metal and Construction will also be discussed.
A resolution adding chief fiscal officer to Pedroza’s title for purposes of officially submitting the fiscal year expenditure limitation report to the Arizona Auditor General will be presented.
Wednesday’s meetings are open to the public and will also be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel.