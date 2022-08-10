DOUGLAS − The Douglas Little League All-Stars as well as players from the Douglas Girls Amateur Softball League and Isabella Smith will be recognized by the Douglas City Council at its Wednesday, July 10, regular council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
The Douglas Little League All-Stars won the District 8 tournament and finished third at the Arizona Little League 10-12 state tournament. The softball all-stars participated in the Pony Softball World Series and Smith participated at Arizona Girls State.
Prior to the regular meeting, at 5:30 p.m., there will be a public hearing regarding the CDBG Action Plan.
The regular meeting that will follow will include an executive session where the council will receive updates reading the potential sale of the Douglas Municipal Airport as well as property located on the southwest corner of 15th Street and Van Buren.
Once the executive session is complete the mayor will provide an update regarding the potential sales.
Four resolutions are on the agenda, one of which has the city entering into an intergovernmental agreement with the Douglas Unified School District that will allow it to offer paramedic/EMT and animal control internships.
Another resolution calls for an amendment to a building lease agreement between the city of Douglas and the Arizona Board of Regents that will allow the Douglas Animal Shelter to remain in its current location on Rogers Avenue.
The possible acceptance of a $3,500 grant from the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona for the installation of ADA compliant gaming tables at Castro Park is on the agenda as well as council approving the Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Action Plan.
Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public and can also be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel.