DOUGLAS − The Douglas Little League All-Stars as well as players from the Douglas Girls Amateur Softball League and Isabella Smith will be recognized by the Douglas City Council at its Wednesday, July 10, regular council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.

The Douglas Little League All-Stars won the District 8 tournament and finished third at the Arizona Little League 10-12 state tournament. The softball all-stars participated in the Pony Softball World Series and Smith participated at Arizona Girls State.

