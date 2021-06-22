DOUGLAS — Less than 48 hours before the Douglas City Council was expected to approve a three-year, $135,000-per year-contract for John Barkley, who was offered the city manager position currently occupied by interim city manager Luis Pedroza, Barkley has withdrawn his name as a candidate for the position.
The contract approval was to have taken place at a special city council meeting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. inside the council chambers at City Hall.
Mayor Donald Huish said Tuesday morning Douglas Human Relations Director Ricio Pedroza had been notified that Barkley had been offered a new three-year contract with the city of Winslow and as a result was withdrawing his name as a candidate for the city manager position.
“Apologies for the late notice,” the statement from Barkley reads. “Thank you and I wish you the best.”
The mayor and council are expected to meet and decide which direction to proceed in its search.
Several other items remain on the agenda for Wednesday's special meeting.
One of those calls for the approval of the workers compensation and liability insurance renewal for fiscal year 2021-22.
The contract renewal with Educational Services Inc. will also be brought before the council for approval as well as the approval of two second readings of ordinances regarding reorganization of Douglas’ Leisure Services and Public Works departments and reassigning duties of the design review board.
Council members Margaret Morales and Michael Baldenegro are expected to be appointed to the Fire and Police Public Safety Retirement board.
Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public and can be viewed on the city’s YouTube page at youtube.com/channel/UCvi0d8LEvZONXw98165jqmA.