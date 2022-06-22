Purchase Access

DOUGLAS — Local residents are being invited to come out and spend several hours Sunday, June 26, to take part in a community clean-up effort.

The event will take place from 9-11 a.m. at Airport Park, east of Douglas on Airport Road.

The area has become a high traffic area for undocumented migrants attempting to enter the U.S.

All supplies, including water and snacks, will be provided.

Lunch will be served to those who volunteer once the project is completed.

The clean-up effort is being sponsored by the Douglas Elks Lodge #955, Classy Cuts & Such and the city of Douglas.

