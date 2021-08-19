DOUGLAS — Douglas residents are being asked to set aside a few hours and take part in a community cleanup Sunday, Aug. 22, from 9-11 a.m.

The event, which began last month, is being sponsored by Desiree Rice, the Douglas Elks Lodge and the city of Douglas.

Cleanup efforts will focus on the downtown area, primarily the alleyways between F and G avenues.

Volunteers should meet at 9 a.m. at Classy Cuts & Such, 519 10th St., at which time they will be put into groups and asked to clean up certain areas downtown.

After the cleanup is completed volunteers will be treated to lunch at the Douglas Elks Lodge on 10th Street.

Snacks, water and cleanup tools will be provided. All that is needed are volunteers to assist with the cleanup effort.

