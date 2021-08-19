featured Douglas cleanup to focus on downtown Herald/Review Media Bruce Whetten Author email Aug 19, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.77 Per Week CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER ALERTS • LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. DOUGLAS — Douglas residents are being asked to set aside a few hours and take part in a community cleanup Sunday, Aug. 22, from 9-11 a.m.The event, which began last month, is being sponsored by Desiree Rice, the Douglas Elks Lodge and the city of Douglas.Cleanup efforts will focus on the downtown area, primarily the alleyways between F and G avenues.Volunteers should meet at 9 a.m. at Classy Cuts & Such, 519 10th St., at which time they will be put into groups and asked to clean up certain areas downtown.After the cleanup is completed volunteers will be treated to lunch at the Douglas Elks Lodge on 10th Street.Snacks, water and cleanup tools will be provided. All that is needed are volunteers to assist with the cleanup effort. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Volunteer Effort Cleanup Food Douglas Elks Lodge Douglas Desiree Rice Resident Downtown Highway Bruce Whetten Douglas Dispatch Author email Follow Bruce Whetten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Join NABUR NABUR: YOU ASK. WE ANSWER. CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION! Most Popular City council finalizes sale of Rivera Building; new owner addresses council DPD begins investigation into homicide Douglas man arrested with loaded shotgun near Visitor Center Douglas High School breaks ground on 87,502-square-foot addition Douglas officials address Food City closure DUSD students start classes Molina named state American Legion Auxiliary president Food City in Douglas closing Council expected to finalize sale of Rivera Building Free mobile health clinic coming to Douglas Thursday