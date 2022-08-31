Purchase Access

DOUGLAS — Due to Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5, officials with the city of Douglas have announced there will be no garbage collection that day and all city offices will be closed.

Monday’s garbage collection will take place Tuesday, Sept.6.

