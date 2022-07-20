DOUGLAS — The Arizona Commerce Authority has announced its 2022 Arizona Broadband Development Grant recipients, awarding $8,279,793 to Cox Communications to bring multi-gigabit, symmetrical services to Douglas via an all-fiber network utilizing state of the art technology.
Cox will invest an additional $2,207,000 for the project which will provide nearly 8,000 residents and businesses with redundant, high-speed service. Additionally, Cox plans to include an 8.4-mile fiber build directly to the Douglas campus of Cochise College, which will enable greater bandwidth and faster speeds for the college. Cox's fiber project will create a pathway to the next big milestone in residential speeds — 10 gigabit.
Cox will provide:
- A Cox Innovation Center, which will host computers, printers and the latest technology for student learning (location to be determined).
- Digital equity support through the distribution of 100 devices and low-cost internet service for qualified residents.
- Production support and ad placement with Cox Media, which includes producing a long-form video to promote the community and digital equity.
The project is expected to be completed within 24 months.
"Access to high-speed broadband will provide reliable, high-quality internet service to many unserved and underserved residents, while expanding opportunities for economic development and jobs in our community," said Douglas Mayor Donald C. Huish. "We look forward to working with Cox Communications and thank the company for their continued investment in our community."
"It is very exciting to be community partners with Cox Communications and the city of Douglas to bring enhanced internet service to our rural area," said Cochise College President Dr. J.D. Rottweiler. "Today, access to broadband is as necessary as drinking water and electricity for a residential community college, and this will be a game changer for our Douglas campus as we prepare students for the new economy. We are grateful for the support in providing equitable digital access for our students, campus and community."
Douglas residents will soon see work commencing in their community and residents in new build areas can visit www.cox.com/getfiber to express interest in Cox services.
"Connectivity is at the heart of everything we do," said Percy Kirk, Cox Communications senior vice president and Southwest Regional manager. "Our Arizona team has been focused on providing the most powerful high-speed internet to underserved and rural communities across our state. We thank the Arizona Commerce Authority for their partnership and for putting their confidence in Cox to bring important services to the residents in Douglas."
Cox will make every effort to minimize the construction impact where and when possible and will communicate the expansion and progress of their work with residents through local media and direct communications from Cox.
With this network expansion, more families in Cochise County will have access to Cox digital equity programs, Connect2Compete and ConnectAssist, that make access to broadband affordable. Both programs are available to qualifying, low-income households. Cox also is a participant in the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which enables qualified households to lower their broadband bills by $30 per month and $75 per month in Tribal Lands, allowing many customers under Cox's digital equity programs to receive free broadband service.
Submitted by Cox Communications and the city of Douglas