DOUGLAS — For the second straight Friday, G Avenue from 10th Street down to Ninth Street was blocked off as the Douglas Business Network, the Douglas Merchants Association, the Greater Douglas Chamber of Commerce and the city of Douglas hosted Food Truck Friday.
Two food trucks, Big Mike’s Pit Stop Gourmet Burgers of Sierra Vista and Habaneros Mexican Food from Douglas, were on hand along with two local softball teams looking to raise money for their upcoming tournaments, selling assorted food items.
A larger crowd than the previous week came out soaking up the cooler temperatures and the friendly atmosphere.
“I think word is getting out what we’re trying to do here,” said Ralph Robles, president of the DBN. “I’d like to make this a weekly event if possible.”
Local musicians Francisco Barrios and Fernando Morales performed Friday; the city moved its giant game night event from the 10th Street Park down to G Avenue. Various stores in the area remained open offering discounts, and the DBN, with the help of the Texas Roadhouse of Sierra Vista, hosted a foam party for the youth at Placita Park.
At the foam event, Robles recognized Elsa Orozco for providing five years of substance abuse prevention to the Douglas community.
“Youth played games and jumped in the foam,” Robles said. “Also, we did some education on alcohol.”
Two local artists, Ian Carbajal and Mahala Lewis, were at the event displaying and selling some of their pottery and artwork through the Studio 917 Gallery.
“We have a variety of hand-fire stoneware,” Carbajal said. “I’m a big fan of the studio here and they gave us the opportunity to show some of our work. We’re out here supporting this community and the gallery.”
Lewis said she was displaying and selling mostly oil and acrylic paintings and some prints.
“This is something I have been doing all my life,” she said. “I went to the UofA to study art.”
Carbajal and Lewis said they will be at the downtown event again this Friday displaying their artwork, which will be available for sale.
Robles thanked the Texas Roadhouse for sponsoring food for its youth and the food trucks that came to support as well as all businesses.
Another Food Truck Friday event is scheduled for this Friday from 5-9 p.m.
There will be Trivia Night with Jeff Davenport from 6-7 p.m.; El Toxik will perform from 5-6 p.m., and Grupo Furia Nortena will entertain from 7-9 p.m.
Spots for informational booths are available for $10; food and other vendors $55.
Anyone interested in setting up a booth may contact Robles through the DBN Facebook page at Douglas Business Network | Facebook.