DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council is in the process of passing an ordinance that will amend several sections to Article 5 of the city of Douglas Zoning Regulations.
The passage of the second reading was unanimously approved by the city council at its April 6 meeting and placed on its third and final reading, which is scheduled to come before the council Wednesday, April 13, at its regular monthly meeting.
According to William Osborne, Douglas city planner, the proposed changes of the city of Douglas Zoning Code in Ordinance 22-1143 will allow more uses of existing and proposed buildings that support the revitalization of areas zoned for heavy industry, and for downtown Douglas to once again be a place where people can visit, live, work, make cool things and enjoy other people’s company.
Osborne says one of the revisions deals with the Historic Preservation Overlay Zoning District.
“With changes to place a wider variety of legal uses in the Historic Preservation Overlay Zoning District, Douglas should see more businesses wanting to locate in downtown that will be able to do so easily with planning and zoning approval,” he said. “Currently, in many situations underlying zones make sensible, historic uses of existing downtown buildings illegal. Without these changes by ordinance, we would have to continue denying business licenses for offices, apartments, rooming houses, and in some cases, even restaurants and retailing.
“The city is looking for the next chapter in the story of downtown Douglas to embrace the more flexible past that helped form this special place in creativity and variety in trades, residence and commerce. We are also adding craft-scale and demonstration manufacturing, including micro-breweries and micro-distilleries to increase the visual connection of people seeing other people making things for sale downtown.
“We are also raising building height limits to 45 feet and increasing building lot coverage to 100% instead of applying underlying zoning standards that are appropriate for strip malls in suburbs.”
Another part of the revisions is for the Heavy Industry Zoning District.
“To increase the reuse and re-development of so many small heavy industry-zoned lots in Douglas, the five-acre minimum size for heavy industry development would be waived on a case-by-case basis, with approvals going through the Planning and Zoning Commission,” Osborne said.
The council chambers at City Hall was filled with local residents ready to speak up had the council voted against the approval but when the ordinance was unanimously approved and placed on its third reading those at the meeting applauded and thanked the council for these changes they say will help Douglas move forward and grow.