DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council will discuss the city manager recruitment process when they meet Wednesday night for a special meeting prior to the regular meeting.
The special meeting is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. The mayor and council are expected to move into executive session to discuss the position, after which they are expected to reconvene in open meeting where an update on the search is expected to be provided.
Luis Pedoza has been serving as Douglas’ interim city manager since Jan. 21 when the previous interim city manager Dawn Prince resigned for personal reasons.
At the 6 p.m. regular council meeting, 20 items are on the agenda.
Eight businesses will be recognized for their 5-30 years of service within the city.
Three ordinances, dealing with the acceptance of some property, light pollution and the partially reassigning duties of the board of adjustments, will be up for their third readings.
The second reading of an ordinance relating to Prop. 207 will be brought before the mayor and council for discussion along with three resolutions one of which authorizing the entry into an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Bisbee to provide public transit services through the Douglas Transit Program.
Both meetings will be open to the public. Face coverings must be worn by those in attendance. It will also be streamed live online at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvi0d8LEvZONXw98165jqmA.