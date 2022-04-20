DOUGLAS — An estimated 250 boys and girls of all ages showed up Easter morning to take part in the community Easter egg hunt.
The Easter Bunny was on hand to greet the kids and take pictures.
Volunteers scattered the eggs in various sections of Placita Park on G Avenue and within minutes the eggs were picked up, scattered again for the next age group and picked up again.
After the Easter egg hunt was over, several Easter baskets were awarded to some lucky winners. There was a special drawing for prizes courtesy of the Douglas China Poblanas.
Ralph Robles, president of the Douglas Business Network, brought the event together in just a few weeks.
“None of this would have been possible had it not been for the support of the sponsors and the volunteers,” he said. “Thank you so much to all those who helped out.”
Robles said after hearing reports there might not be an Easter egg hunt this year, he wanted to keep this tradition going.
“If I have the chance to do something, the time and effort, I will do it for this community,” he said. “We had tons of support from not only local vendors and residents but even the Better Business Bureau out of Tucson and Long Realty out of Sierra Vista. It’s nice knowing that there are people who are looking out for the community of Douglas that want to succeed.”
On Thursday Robles and several members of the Douglas China Poblanas and the Miss Douglas Days court spent several hours inserting candy into an estimated 1,462 plastic easter eggs.
“Those girls were very helpful,” he said. “We also gave out 30 plus Easter baskets today. It seemed like the kids had fun today and that’s what it’s all about.”
Robles wanted to acknowledge City Manager Ana Urquijo and the city of Douglas for their help. G Avenue, from 10th to 11th Street, was blocked off so people could cross the street freely. Portable bleachers were brought in. The Douglas Police Department was on hand in case the Easter Bunny tried to get away.
Robles said he chose Placita Park to hold the event because he wants to bring more traffic and more awareness to G Avenue.
“I know we have bigger parks, but I felt this was a good place to have it and it seemed to have worked out,” he said.
Participating sponsors were the Douglas Business Network, the city of Douglas, ACT Call Center, CSL Plasma, Everett J. Jones Realty, Aespyn & Friends Pet Sitting, Son Paises, Long Realty, Guild Mortgage, Abbott Realty, Black Crown Entertainment, KDAP 96.5 FM, Pasa La Voz, Pioneer Title, the Better Business Bureau serving Southern Arizona, Douglas Realty Group, La Frontera, Angelina Pequeno, Carmen Bernal and Heather Ramirez.
DBN mixer Friday night
The Douglas Business Network will hold its monthly mixer Friday at the Blueberry Cafe on G Avenue.
“It’s going to be a murder-mystery type of event with a dinner,” Robles said. “The Faultline Players will be down. Please RSVP because there is limited seating. Admission is $15 and provides food and entertainment. (DUSD superintendent) Ana Samaniego will be our special guest speaker.”
To reserve your spot, message Robles through the DBN Facebook page or contact him at 520-727-1518.