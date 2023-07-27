Douglas Education Council receives 150 children’s books from the city of Douglas

Pictured are members of the Douglas Education Partnership Council receiving books from city of Douglas officials. Back row, from left, Councilman Mitch Lindeman, Councilman Margaret Morales, Mayor Donald Huish, Councilman Ray Shelton, Councilman Mike Baldenegro and Councilman Jose Grijalva. Front row Douglas Education Partnership Council members Jennifer Smith, Ida Pedrego, Dr. Darlene Melk and Abe Villarreal.
DOUGLAS −The Douglas Education Partnership Council, a committee of local educators and leadership representatives from various agencies, recently received a donation of 150 children’s books from the city of Douglas.
The books were given at the direction of the mayor of Douglas after hearing a report from the education council members providing updates on the council’s latest efforts to improve academic outcomes for Douglas-area students and schools. In recent years, the council has worked to develop a progress meter and track the progress of students in four key areas including quality early learning, third-grade reading, post-high school enrollment, and post-secondary attainment.
“The Douglas Education Partnership Council is very thankful to Mayor Donald Huish and the city of Douglas for their donation,” said Angie Bustamante, the council’s chairperson. “We know that children across the school district will benefit from this partnership.”
Since 2017, the education council has met regularly, bringing in stakeholders from public education, higher education, government and nonprofit agencies to develop strategies for improving educational outcomes. The education council also secured discounts for educators from nearly 20 local businesses.
To learn more about the Douglas Education Partnership Council, and to get involved in improving academic areas in the Douglas community, contact Angie Bustamante at 520-417-4714.
