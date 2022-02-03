Members of the Douglas Elks Lodge show off some of the gifts they wrapped as part of Clothe a Child event. From left, Gloria Melendez, Edna Beltran, Loli Molina, Maria Cabrera, Ken Nelson, Sandee Nelson, Beth Phagan, Debra Wendt, Bill Wendt, Emma Eltringham, Desiree Rice, Kameo Yenna and Terry Ortiz.
Members of the Douglas Elks recently made a $2,000 donation to the St. Vincent de Paul of Douglas. Pictured above are, Bill Wendt, Edna Beltran, Maria Cabrera, Gloria Melendez, Nancie Ames, Juan Flores, Buddy Williams, Beth Phagan, Grant Benson, Ken Nelson, Desiree Rice, Sandee Nelson, Bruce LaBarr, Debra Wendt, Loli Molina, Lisa Moulinet, Michael Moulinet and Austin Moulinet.
DOUGLAS − Through grants, fundraisers and member donations, the Douglas Elks Lodge on 10th Street continues to give back to the community.
Lodge officials said more than $5,000 was raised for its annual Clothe a Child event.
“Because of COVID and all restrictions, we did not take the children shopping,” said Debra Wendt, secretary for the Douglas Elks Lodge. “We had Elks members volunteer to shop for 32 children, wrap gifts and deliver them to homes. We used the school’s administration to get names of needy children. They were either from migrant families or with no permanent home. Several were at House of Hope. We spent at least $150 on each child.”
Wendt said that also through grants and fundraisers, they were able to donate $2,000 to the St Vincent de Paul of Douglas for its food program.
“Nancie Ames reported that St. Vincent de Paul averages spending $1,137 per month with their food program, assisting 53 families totaling 106 people,” Wendt said. “Twenty percent are vets, 50% are seniors, 20% are children and about 10% are elderly women. Almost 50% are on food stamps, and almost 50% receive disability, or do not work. In the past, we did food baskets for needy families, but again with the COVID situation we felt this was a better way to serve the community.”
The Douglas Elks hosted a community blood drive Dec. 29, its fourth last year.
“We had 24 units of blood collected for that drive,” Wendt said. “To date, we’ve done a total of 15 drives with 336 units collected from 357 donors averaging 22 units per drive. Our next drive is scheduled for Wednesday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.”
Lodge officials announced they will be having a Casino Night to raise money for the lodge. The event, which is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19, is open to the public.
A $10 cover charge, which includes $100 in play money, is being charged. You must be 21 or older in order to play.
The event begins at 4 p.m. followed by games from 5-8 p.m. and an auction beginning at 8 p.m.
There will be poker, blackjack, roulette, scratchers and a wheel of chance.
For information contact the Elks Lodge at 520-364-5132.