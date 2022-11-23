The Douglas Elks Lodge recently donated $2,000 to the Douglas ARC Meals on Wheels program. Back row from left, Kassandra Quijada, Lydia Trinidad, Maria Nieblas, Gilbert Robles, Ramona Ramirez, John Vaughn, Ken Nelson and Debra Wendt. Front row from left, Mayra Alvarez, Maria Torres and Denise Rojas.
The Douglas Elks presented the St. Vincent de Paul in Douglas with a $3,000 donation. From left, Eric Malm, Nancie Ames, Ken Nelson, Debra Wendt and Bill Wendt.
DOUGLAS — With Thanksgiving just ahead and the cost of food increasing, local organizations are seeing more of a need for some kind of assistance.
The Douglas Elks Lodge #955 recently presented two local organizations with a donation that it is hoped will help each of them.
The St. Vincent de Paul on G Avenue was the recipient of a $3,000 donation while the Douglas ARC Meals on Wheels program received a $2,000 donation.
“We applied for a grant that would allow us to help the St. Vincent de Paul with their food baskets and lunch program,” Debra Wendt of the Douglas Elks Lodge said. “We serve to help people.”
“I think it’s great we were able to help the community out,” said Ken Nelson, the exalted ruler for the Douglas Elks. “Between the St. Vincent de Paul and DARC that’s what the Elks is all about: community, veterans and youth.”
Nancie Ames, St. Vincent de Paul president, said she is pleased.
“We’re so grateful the Elks have supported us again,” she said. “They gave us a grant last year and they’re doing it again this year. It’s going to certainly help us to make sure that we’re continuing to give out food. We’re seeing a lot more people this year in need of food. We appreciate the fact they are supporting us. It’s going to go to good use and will help us feed more people.”
Ames said St. Vincent de Paul will be helping provide and serve food the American Legion will be providing Thanksgiving Day.
“We will continue to give out food boxes every Tuesday like we normally do and provide lunches every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Even the Friday after Thanksgiving we will provide lunch for those who may need something to eat,” she said.
Ames says she has seen a considerable increase in the number of people coming in every week for food.
“I think a lot of this has to do with the economy,” he said. “It’s amazing the number of people who come to us that have no income or minimal food stamps. We’re just backing them up. We’ve actually had people that have jobs but don’t have enough money to actually cover their grocery bill.”
The donation to the DARC was a similar type of donation available through a grant the Elks applied for and received called the “Spotlight Grant.”
“We are honored to receive the Elks donation,” said John Vaughn, head of the Douglas ARC. “We will use the donation in our senior meals program. We plan on using the money in a couple different ways. First we have ordered the trays we use in the home delivered meals. We use approximately 129 meal trays per day and 258 cups for salad and dessert. Second, we will replace our antique steam table. We thank the Douglas Elks Lodge for thinking of us.”
