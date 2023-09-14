From left, Debra Wendt, secretary for the Douglas Elks; Joca Gallegos and Sylvia Valenzuela of the First Presbyterian Church; and Ken Nelson and Bill Wendt, past exalted rulers for the Douglas Elks Lodge.
From left, Marisella Hernandez and Jackie Phagan of St Stephen's Episcopal Church; Ken Nelson, past exalted ruler for the Douglas Elks; Debra Wendt, Elks secretary; and Bill Wendt, past exalted ruler for the Douglas Elks.
Submitted
DOUGLAS — Thanks to the help of a grant, the Douglas Elks Lodge #955 recently presented two $1,500 checks to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church in Douglas to support their community food programs.
These are the two churches that were destroyed by fire in May.
Despite having no physical places to worship, congregants from each church are continuing with their food distribution program.
“I wrote the Gratitude Grant for $3,000 from Elks National Foundation,” said Debra Wendt, secretary for the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Douglas Elks #955. “It was approved to provide for the food programs at the two churches.”
Sylvia Valenzuela said the food pantry is the one thing the First Presbyterian Church was able to continue with after the fire.
“This money is going to be a big help in restocking our pantry,” she said. “We’ve always relied on donations or people in the church pledging. It’s now costing us a lot more to do what we do, and we are so appreciative of this donation.”
Joca Gallegos said this donation will allow these churches to keep serving the community.
“There is a lot of need out there right now,” she said. “This will help us to continue meeting those needs.”
Valenzuela said the food is dried food that is bagged up and distributed twice a month.
For information about the food program contact the First Presbyterian Church and the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church through their Facebook pages.
