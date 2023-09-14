DOUGLAS — Thanks to the help of a grant, the Douglas Elks Lodge #955 recently presented two $1,500 checks to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church in Douglas to support their community food programs.

These are the two churches that were destroyed by fire in May.

