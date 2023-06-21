DOUGLAS — The Douglas Elks Lodge on 10th Street held its traditional Flag Day ceremony on Wednesday, June 14.
The ceremony, an annual tradition of all Elks Lodges around the state, was attended by a small group of Douglas residents and lodge members.
Gary Racel, exalted ruler of the Douglas Elks, said the purpose of this service is to honor and pay respect to the American flag as well as to our great country.
“We are here to celebrate the anniversary of its birth and the quality of achievements obtained beneath its fold,” he said. “It’s quite appropriate that this ceremony should be held by the Order of the Elks, an organization that is distinctly American, intensely patriotic and without counterpart. To be an Elk is to be an American citizen who lives for their country and is ready to die for it.”
With the assistance of the several members of the American Legion Fred Hilburn Post #11, Felicia Tucker, esteemed lecturing knight, provided a brief history of the flag. She began with the Pine Tree flag, which was followed by the “Don’t Tread on Me” flag. That evolved to the flag we have today with 50 stars representing the 50 states and 13 stripes representing the 13 original colonies.
In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed a decree establishing June 14 as Flag Day.
At the end of the ceremony various lodge members gave up old, tattered U.S. flags they had that will be properly disposed of at a flag burning ceremony at a later date.
Flag Day is a day when Americans honor and commemorate the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the official flag of the United States by the Continental Congress on June 14, 1777.
“The flag reminds us of the obligation we have to protect the American way of life,” Racer said. “The flag reminds us of the obligation we have to protect the American way of life.”
