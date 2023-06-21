DOUGLAS — The Douglas Elks Lodge on 10th Street held its traditional Flag Day ceremony on Wednesday, June 14.

The ceremony, an annual tradition of all Elks Lodges around the state, was attended by a small group of Douglas residents and lodge members.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?