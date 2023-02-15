DOUGLAS — For the past 45 years Tom Hannigan has been a loyal member of the Douglas Elks Lodge #955.
But according to Hannigan, the local lodge located on 10th Street just across the street from the 10th Street Park that has been in existence for over 110 years and is believed to be one of the oldest lodges in the state, was missing something that would make it stand out more to people as they passed by.
While on a hunting trip with friends in Northern Arizona Hannigan passed by a business that had large statues of an elk, a bear, horses and other wildlife animals on display in front. He stopped and paid the owner a visit. A little over a year later the 6-foot-high adult elk and its calf, made out of cast aluminum, were on display in front of the Douglas Elks Lodge.
“I’ve seen these at other lodges and always wanted one for our lodge here in Douglas,” he said.
An official ribbon cutting ceremony was held Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Douglas Elks Lodge where Hannigan, along with exalted ruler Ken Nelson as well as many of the lodge members, were on hand for the commemorative event.
“This has always been a goal of mine to have something like this in front of our lodge,” Hannigan said. “This has been about a year and a half, maybe two, project. I’m hoping this will bring inspiration for the lodge. We’ve been through a lot. I’m hoping this will help lift our spirits, our willingness and energy to do more.”
Hannigan provided most of the funding for the display but says he did have help from paving materials supplier Maddux & Sons as well as a donation jar he set up inside the Elks Lodge. The jar was in front of the calf, which had a sign saying it had been lost and would you please help to bring him and his dad back together.
Hannigan says that despite having been a member for longer than 45 years he’s basically grown up in the local lodge since he was 4 or 5 years old.
“This place is like my second home,” he said. “It means a lot to me. I’m really happy I was able to do it and with how it turned out.”
“This is such a great donation to the Douglas Elks by Tom Hannigan with the help of Maddux & Sons,” Nelson said. “If you visit other Elks Lodges across the United States, you’ll see their elks statue outside. The status represents the Elks organization. It took us over 100 years for us to get ours, it’s really special. I couldn’t be more honored it happened during my tenure as ER.”
According to its website, in more than 100 years the Douglas Elks have provided more than $2.5 million in donations, scholarships, grants, school and hospital supplies, shopping sprees and food baskets to the community.
“And we are still adding to that total,” the website reads.
“I want to thank everyone for their help and support in getting this done,” Hannigan said. “This came out way better than I expected.”
