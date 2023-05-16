Douglas family honored at Douglas Days

Hip-hop dancers from LP's Dance Studio in Douglas perform Friday, May 12, at the Douglas Days Celebration.

 Jewel Carrizoza Special to the Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — Relatives of Dr. James Douglas, who founded Douglas in 1905, were in the city for the annual Douglas Days celebration May 12-13.

Stuart Douglas, the great-great-grandson of James Douglas, was visiting the Douglas Williams House and other historic places around town in February 2022 when he met some residents who invited him to attend a Douglas Business Network event one evening. The reception he received that night was so welcoming he began organizing a family reunion that would coincide with Douglas Days.

