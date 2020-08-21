Douglas featured in national magazine

DOUGLAS — Douglas is one of three Arizona featured in this month’s issue Business View Magazine, a national publication seen throughout the U.S. and Canada.
According to a press release from the city promoting the publication, “The story speaks to the city’s commitment to community and economic development. The eight-page spread covers the city’s ongoing development efforts highlighting projects such as the downtown revitalization, the two-port solution and the urban design study.”
Former Douglas City Manager Jerene Watson is interviewed in the article as well as Mayor Donald Huish and current interim city manager Dawn Prince.
The article, titled “Douglas, Arizona, Putting the pieces together,” casts a positive light on the border community and all that it has to offer. It also touches on the binational market with those who shop here from Mexico.
“We are all excited to have our community featured in this well-recognized magazine,” Huish said in the city’s press release. “This was made possible due to the wonderful citizens, business owners and workforce of our community.”
According to their website, Business View Magazine “is North America’s best source for news for executives, entrepreneurs, small business owners, franchises, and one else interested in current industry trends and best practices.”
This month’s issue features articles on businesses in both the United States and Canada. Tucson and Maricopa are the other two Arizona cities also featured in the 269-page magazine.
