Douglas celebrates Mexican heritage (copy)

Following a two-year hiatus, the Douglas Fiestas are returning this weekend.

 herald/review FILE

The highlight of the event, which will take place at the 10th Street Park, will be the official hatting of this year’s newly elected China Poblanas Jael Moreno, Zayret Lopez, Jiselle Limon, Scarlette Diaz and Luna Samaniego.

