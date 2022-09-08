DOUGLAS − Following a two-year hiatus the Douglas Fiestas are returning to Douglas this weekend.
The highlight of the event, which will take place at the 10th Street Park, will be the official hatting of this year’s newly elected China Poblanas Jael Moreno, Zayret Lopez, Jiselle Limon, Scarlette Diaz and Luna Samaniego.
The hatting ceremony and dance will take place Saturday around 6 p.m.
“The Douglas China Poblanas are excited to bring back the Douglas Fiestas to our community,” said Ken Nelson, president of the Douglas China Poblana committee. “This event is very special for our organization and is our opportunity to present the incoming China Poblanas each year at a venue that is hosted by them. We are hoping to be able to continue this event annually and would like to incorporate a parade starting next year.”
Nelson said this event is also a fundraiser for the organization.
“We are striving to be a standout in our community for assisting our less fortunate,” Nelson said. “We are thankful for the city of Douglas, American Southwest Credit Union, KDAP FM 96.5, Byrd’s Sheet Metal & Construction, Borderland Chevrolet, Douglas and Pirtleville communities for supporting our fundraising efforts and providing us the ability to make a change.”
Festivities begin Saturday at 11 a.m. and run through Sunday evening at approximately 9 p.m.
Both days will feature jumping castles, games, vendors and a beer garden
A schedule of events:
Saturday, Sept. 10
Opens at 11 a.m.
3–5 p.m. Mariachi Penumbra
5–6 p.m. Consulate Performance and “Grito”
6–6:30 p.m. China Poblana Dance and Hatting
6:30 p.m. Paul Huber Folklorico
7–11 p.m. live music by Gemini
8 p.m. BB’s Dance Studio (during band break)
The 2022 China Poblanas will be around various times during the event
Sunday, Sept. 11
Opens at 11 a.m.
Car show
3:45 p.m. Synae Jimenez
4 7 p.m. INVU
6 p.m. LP’s Dance Studio (during band break)
The 2023 China Poblanas will be around various times during the event.