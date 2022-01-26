DOUGLAS — A semi-truck that was on fire Saturday afternoon led to a prompt response from the Douglas Fire Department.
According to Capt. Matt King, public information officer for the DFD, at 2:02 p.m. the DFD was dispatched to a report of a semi-truck on fire near First Street and F Avenue.
“We responded with an engine as well as the ladder truck and an ambulance,” he said. “We arrived on scene within five minutes. We found a semi-tractor, with no trailer, on fire in an otherwise empty lot. Crews quickly deployed (the) hose and got the fire under control before it could spread to a second semi-tractor that was parked next to the one on fire.”
King said his firefighters managed to keep the fire from spreading to the other semi, which received minor smoke damage to a mirror, thanks to the quick work of the engine crew.
“At this time, I do not have a cost estimate of the damage or a cause for the fire,” he said. “Units were released as control was gained, with the engine crew being on scene for just under an hour. We also responded to an EMS call during the same time period.”
Signage on the truck indicated it was owned by Pena Trucking of Douglas. According to its website, Pena Trucking is a licensed and bonded freight shipping and trucking company running freight hauling business from Douglas. It is owned by Francisco Pean Cota and has been in business since 2013.
The website information shows the company has a fleet of five trucks in-house and five drivers.