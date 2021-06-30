DOUGLAS — Officials with the city of Douglas have released its schedule of events for the upcoming Fourth of July.
Activities will take place July 2-4 at various locations around town. On Friday, July 2, a movie night at Veteran’s Park on Eighth Street will kick off the three-day celebration.
The movie, “The Little Rascals” will be shown, weather permitting, at dusk at Veteran’s Park.
On July 3, the annual Fourth of July parade, which this year returns to G Avenue, will take place at 10 a.m. Those interested in taking part in the parade may fill out an entry form at the Aquatic Center or call 520-417-7340.
Following the parade, festivities will move over to Veteran’s Park where all kinds of exciting activities, live entertainment and food trucks will be on hand.
On July 4, activities resume at Veteran’s Park, highlighted by fireworks around 8 p.m.
City leaders are reminding residents no trucks will be allowed inside the park, beer permits have been waived and no glass containers will be allowed.
City offices will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. Garbage collection that had been scheduled for that day will be picked up on Tuesday, July 6. Tuesday’s collection will be gathered on Wednesday, July 7.