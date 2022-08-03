Douglas freshmen get introduced to high school life

DOUGLAS − Starting a new school can be nerve racking for some students, especially if they are unsure of where to go and what to expect.
To help alleviate those fears, Douglas High School’s Student Council hosted a “Bulldog Bootcamp” where approximately 150 incoming freshmen participated in a three-hour event that included tours of the campus, what clubs and activities are available to students, GPA’s, graduation requirements and what’s appropriate and not appropriate dress for school, which begins Wednesday, Aug. 3. It also gave the new students a chance to meet other new students.
“I thought today was very helpful,” incoming freshman Esmeralda De La Vega said. “I learned today where some of my classes are and what to expect. I’m still nervous (about starting school) but not as much had I not been here today.”
DHS Principal Melissa Rodriguez addressed the incoming class of 2026 and stressed to the students that she wants them to “always have pride in your school.”
She encouraged the new students to get familiar with the words to the school fight song and even had them, with the help of the DHS cheerleaders, cheer to it several times.
“With pride comes school spirit,” she said. “We are going to continue our Black and Gold Friday. We expect you to show school pride and wear our school colors that day and always, always, demonstrate good standing in our community.”
Kristella Riley, DHS student council vice president, said she remembers attending an event like this when she was a freshman.
“This is something that we’ve held every year, except for the COVID year,” she said. “We want to help the freshmen understand what they can expect when they start school here.”
Riley is excited for the upcoming year.
“I want to help the student council put on more events so we can all be together and spirited,” she said.
“Today was fun,” freshman Joshua Rue said. “I met some new people and got an idea of what to expect when school starts.”