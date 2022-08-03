Douglas freshmen get introduced to high school life

Spike, Douglas High's mascot, high-fives incoming freshmen as they exit the auditorium July 29 as part of the DHS Boot Camp.

 photos by Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS − Starting a new school can be nerve racking for some students, especially if they are unsure of where to go and what to expect.

To help alleviate those fears, Douglas High School’s Student Council hosted a “Bulldog Bootcamp” where approximately 150 incoming freshmen participated in a three-hour event that included tours of the campus, what clubs and activities are available to students, GPA’s, graduation requirements and what’s appropriate and not appropriate dress for school, which begins Wednesday, Aug. 3. It also gave the new students a chance to meet other new students.

