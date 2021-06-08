DOUGLAS — The Gadsden Hotel, located in downtown Douglas, is under new ownership.
Erick Harrell, founder of Harrell Destinations, announced on his company website that he has purchased the historic building.
“Very excited to announce that Harrell Destinations has acquired the most romantic historic hotel in Arizona, The Gadsden,” Harrell’s website reads. “The rustic romance of border town married with the flavor of big city class. A five-star hotel with all the amenities (is) a getaway that feels more like you’ve run-away. Come stay with us at the Historic Gadsden Hotel for a weekend, a week, or stay as long as you want. Harrell Destinations will be taking over operations June of 2021. We welcome you to join that history and spend some time with us. Whether for an event, a cold beverage in the Saddle & Spur Saloon or an entire weekend.”
The Gadsden Hotel opened its doors in 1907 and was reopened in 1928 after it was destroyed by a fire in 1927.
Florencio and Anel Lopez purchased The Gadsden from the Brekhus family in 2015.
Last year the five-story, 80,000-square-foot Gadsden Hotel that has 22 rooms was put on the market with an asking price of $1.9 million.
Harrell, who is also reportedly looking into purchasing several other buildings in Douglas, was not available to make a statement regarding the purchase of the Gadsden or reveal what his plans are for the hotel or its employees.
According to linkedin.com, Harrell entered the real estate industry in 2004 with a distinguished history in multifamily and commercial property redevelopment in Phoenix, Sedona, Mesa, Chandler, Prescott, Joshua Tree, California, and Seattle.
In 2014 Harrell shifted focus to hospitality He holds ownership in Destination Oak Creek and Canyon Wren Cabins, both of which are located in Sedona.
“In addition, Mr. Harrell has partnered in many other hospitality and multi-family projects in Arizona and California,” his LinkedIn page reads.