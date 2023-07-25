DOUGLAS − David Carlos, a professional window restorer from El Paso, Texas, was in Douglas for several days last week mending several sections of the historic stained glass window display at the Gadsden Hotel.

According to Tanya Duarte, manager of the Gadsden Hotel, Ralph Baker, founder of Baker Glass in El Paso, built the stained-glass windows in 1928.

