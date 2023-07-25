DOUGLAS − David Carlos, a professional window restorer from El Paso, Texas, was in Douglas for several days last week mending several sections of the historic stained glass window display at the Gadsden Hotel.
According to Tanya Duarte, manager of the Gadsden Hotel, Ralph Baker, founder of Baker Glass in El Paso, built the stained-glass windows in 1928.
His grandson, Tom Baker ,and great granddaughter, Naomi Baker, who both live in El Paso, were in Douglas checking out the restoration.
According to Duarte, Naomi, who serves as the vice president of Baker Glass, was in Douglas recently and saw the weather-related damage to several sections of the window display. She returned to El Paso where she contacted Carlos who made a trip to Douglas to evaluate the repair costs.
“She then hired him and paid him to do the repairs on it,” Duarte said. “This project was all on Naomi. She sent me an email out of the blue saying she had seen the stained-glass windows needed some repair.”
Both Tom and Naomi said they want it understood the windows are a Baker window project not Tiffany window as has been previously stated.
“We really appreciated that here at the Gadsden,” Tanya said. “We knew they weren’t Tiffany. Everyone everywhere kept saying they were Tiffany. No, they’re not. Baker has to get the recognition. Whenever we would talk about the history, we would mention the windows were built by Ralph Baker.”
“It’s basically a Baker Glass with a Tiffany style,” Tom said, adding the window display at the Gadsden serves as a shrine to their grandfather and great grandfather.
“We’ve been here numerous times to see it,” Tom said. “We stop by, look at the windows and admire them.”
The Bakers have been in the glass business for at least six generations beginning in London in the 1870s and has been a thriving business in the El Paso area for almost 100 years.
Carlos, who has been doing window restorations all over the United States for about 16 years and is a frequent visitor to Baker Glass, happened to be in their store one day when the Gadsden project came up.
“Not many people can actually do these types of repairs,” Naomi said. “We knew him, we just didn’t know he knew how to do this type of work.”
Carlos said he worked for Willet Hauser Stained Glass for about six years before branching out on his own.
“The restoration business is a big business, not many people can do it,” Tom said.
Carlos said when he first saw the windows he knew “they needed love” and he was confident he could do the repairs the way they needed to be done while at the same time paying homage to Ralph Baker.
“This is the type of project you don’t rush,” he said. “You take your time and get it done the way it’s supposed to be. I love doing the work.”
Tom and Naomi said the windows have been retouched over the years, but this is the first time several sections have actually been restored.
“This mural is so alive,” Tanya said. “These windows are known worldwide. We have international travelers that have come just to see the windows. During different seasons at different times of the day it's just phenomenal. It’s been so exciting watching David work and seeing the transformation.”
“It has different layers, so much depth,” David said. “For them to have done something of this magnitude close to 100 years ago with no technology, no projectors, is amazing. You can tell just by looking at them how much care and love went into making this display. To me it's amazing to be able to work on this project.”
“We wanted somebody that cares just as much as we do about this,” Naomi said.
“We’re so grateful as the Gadsden family to receive such a gift,” Duarte said. “This is not just for us, for the building but for the entire community. Everyone who has seen the work getting done is so proud. This mural means so much to this town. To us, it’s not just a window. It unites.”