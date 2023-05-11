DOUGLAS − Douglas is gearing up for a two-day celebration.
Douglas Days 2023 will take place Friday and Saturday, May 12-13 with various festivities taking place around town.
There will also be a special guest in town for this year’s celebration. Stuart Douglas, a descendent of Dr. James Walter Douglas, the founder of Douglas, will be in town along with members of his family for a family reunion. They will be the guests of honor at the celebration.
Festivities kick off Friday, May 12 at 6 p.m. at the 10th Street Park with an opening ceremony followed by musical performances from LPs Dance Studio and the Paul Huber Middle School Folklorico. Gemini will perform from 8-11 p.m.
On Saturday the Douglas Days parade kicks things off beginning at 10 a.m. along G Avenue where the Douglas family will be featured.
That will be followed by another welcoming ceremony at the park which will then be followed by the bed races, stagecoach rides and a wide variety of musical entertainment.
The Douglas Williams House, located across the street from the park, will be open for tours on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a DASA softball tournament at the Eighth Street Park and the Aquatic Center on 15th Street will be open for swimming from 1-5 p.m.
There will be a wide variety of food and craft vendors, a beer garden, jumping castles and all sorts of family activities.
On Saturday there will be a Show and Shine Car Show beginning at 12 noon at the park. At 3 p.m. a salsa showdown will take place followed by a Michelada contest at 4 p.m. Pre-registration for the events is required and can be done through the city’s Facebook page. All participants must have the necessary food permits in order to participate.
“This is such an exciting time for us,” Jennifer Smith, Douglas’ community service and economic development director said. “We hope you will come out and join us in celebrating Douglas’ past, present and future.”
For more information visit the city of Douglas Facebook page or call 520-417-7340.
