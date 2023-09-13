Douglas gearing up for fiesta celebration

Douglas' 2022-23 Miss China Poblanas will have their reign end Saturday at the China Poblana hatting ceremony scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at the 10th Street Park. Back row from left, Miss China Poblana Jael Moreno, Teen China Poblana Zayret Lopez and Junior China Poblana Jiselle Limon. Front row, from left, Little China Poblana Scarlette Diaz and Toddler China Poblana Luna Samaniego.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — There’s going to be a fiesta in Douglas this weekend.

The Douglas Fiestas are scheduled to take place Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17, at the 10th Street Park. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. Saturday with a parade up G Avenue followed by activities at the park from 11 a.m. to midnight.

