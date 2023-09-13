Douglas' 2022-23 Miss China Poblanas will have their reign end Saturday at the China Poblana hatting ceremony scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at the 10th Street Park. Back row from left, Miss China Poblana Jael Moreno, Teen China Poblana Zayret Lopez and Junior China Poblana Jiselle Limon. Front row, from left, Little China Poblana Scarlette Diaz and Toddler China Poblana Luna Samaniego.
DOUGLAS — There’s going to be a fiesta in Douglas this weekend.
The Douglas Fiestas are scheduled to take place Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17, at the 10th Street Park. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. Saturday with a parade up G Avenue followed by activities at the park from 11 a.m. to midnight.
On Sunday the festivities resume at 11 a.m. and will run until 9 p.m.
The highlight of this year’s event will be the hating of the new China Poblanas, Toddler China Poblana Nicole Escamilla, Little China Poblana Sophia Maldonado, Junior China Poblana Eiza Teran and Miss China Poblana Kylie Molina, which will take place Saturday at 5 p.m.
The hatting ceremony officially ends the reign to outgoing China Poblanas Jael Moreno, Zayret Lopez, Jiselle Limon, Scarlette Diaz and Luna Samaniego.
Event organizers state there will be a beer garden, car show, face painting and numerous food and specialty booths as well as live entertainment which will include local artists Roman Torres, Manuel Quihui, the Paul Huber Folkorico, LPS Dance Studio and Synae Jimenez, BB’s Dance Studio and Infiniti Dance Studio, who will perform prior to the hatting ceremony on Saturday.
Following the completion of the hatting ceremony the Mexican Consulate will have a celebration honoring Mexico’s Independence Day from Spain.
Grupo Fusion is scheduled to perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
On Sunday the youth Bulldog cheerleaders from Douglas’ Youth Football League are scheduled to perform at 2 p.m. followed by Gemini from 5-9 p.m.
Various community sponsors have stepped up to assist in putting on the Douglas Fiestas this year.
For information visit Douglas’ China Poblana Facebook page or contact Ken Nelson at 520-220-1996.
