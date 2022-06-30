DOUGLAS — Douglas is gearing up for what city leaders are saying “will be one of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in Cochise County.”
On Friday, July 1, Veterans Memorial Park will be filled with entertainment starting the Independence Day celebration with a movie in the park.
A men’s softball tournament will take place at the adult softball field at Veterans Memorial Park July 2. The Adult Basketball League championships will take place July 2 at 2 p.m. at Huber Middle School while a 3-on-3 tournament will take place on the outdoor courts at Veterans Park Monday, July 4.
Sunday, July 3 will feature a pre-celebration with live music, vendors, games and activities for the entire family.
On Monday, July 4, the annual parade kicks off on G Avenue starting at 10 a.m. The parade will start on Third Street and conclude on 14th Street.
From there, events will shift over to Veteran’s Memorial Park where live music and games will be taking place. There will be field games for the adults that will begin at 9 a.m. with a four-person relay race, a tug-of-war, water balloon tosses, a watermelon eating competition and more.
Fireworks, weather permitting, will start at 8:15 p.m.
Face painting, arts and crafts, big games,and more are just a few of the entertaining events for this family friendly event.
The city pool at the park will be open for swimming.
Ralph Robles of the Douglas Business Network announced Monday that Friday’s Food Truck Friday event would not take place this Friday, but will return Friday, July 15.