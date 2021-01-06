DOUGLAS — Douglas residents rung in the new year in a relatively quiet fashion.
Public information officers for both the Douglas police and fire departments reported there were no reports of stray bullets striking anyone or anything New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.
Capt. Matt King of the DFD said his department had a total of 10 calls for service on Jan. 1.
“One (was a) trash fire,” King said. “Nothing that stands out as particularly holiday related. Ten calls is a semi-busy day, but nothing really unusual.”
Jamilette Barrios of the DPD provided copies of the police reports for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
On New Year’s Eve the report log shows just three calls for service while on New Year’s Day there were five calls for service, three of which were theft-related calls, one of those being a vehicle theft.