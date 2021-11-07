If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — The remains of a local hero believed to have been killed in 1950 during the Korean War were returned to Douglas Friday where local veterans and residents were on hand to greet the procession with American flags and signs showing their appreciation.
Sgt. 1st Class Frank G. Vejar was one of nearly 5,000 Americans who was listed as missing in action and is believed to have been killed on Nov. 30, 1950, on the Korean Peninsula near a place Americans called Chosin Reservoir.
No one knew that for sure until April 14, 2020, when the family was notified the remains of Veja were officially identified.
Vejar’s remains arrived Friday morning at Tucson International Airport where the Fort Huachuca Select Honor Guard was on hand to greet the fallen soldier.
Douglas police officers and firefighters then escorted the vehicle from Brown Page Mortuary back to Douglas where it passed under a large American flag under the fire department’s Ladder 1, stopping briefly in front of the American Legion before moving to the funeral home.
A celebration of Vejar’s life, followed by burial with full military honors in the veterans section of Calvary Cemetery, was scheduled for Tuesday but has since been postponed.