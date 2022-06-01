DOUGLAS — There was a moment of silence followed by the release of 21 balloons in memory of the 19 students and two teachers who were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, at the start of Douglas High School’s commencement Friday, May 27.
The gesture drew applause from the thousands of people packed into Armando de Lucas Stadium to watch the 300 plus students from the Class of 2022 receive their graduation diplomas in what was Cochise County’s final graduation ceremony of the school year.
Security was tight at the graduation. DUSD’s security team under the direction of Augie Ballesteros, along with officers from the Douglas Police Department and the Arizona Rangers, were on hand searching bags, trying to ensure everyone had a safe graduation.
During the graduation, this year’s valedictorian Sophia Michel and salutatorian Paulina Lugo Partida were presented with scholarship checks in the amount of $1,500 for Michel and $1,000 for Lugo from DUSD board president Ray Borane in memory of his late son Joey Borane, a former DUSD student who passed away earlier this year. Michel and Lugo are former Ray Borane Middle School students.
DUSD Superintendent Ana Samaniego announced Joseph Fullen was this year’s winner of the Carlson Honor Cup, which goes to the outstanding male student in the senior class, and is awarded based on scholarship, participation in school activities during his junior and senior year. Sailyn Lopez was the winner of the Huber Honor Cup.
The highlight of the evening was the presentation of diplomas by the DHS administration.
Douglas High School principal Melissa Rodriguez, presiding over her first graduation, stated that everyone will agree these past two years, which have been hampered by COVID-19, have been hard on everyone. Last year DHS held four separate graduation sessions under the hot, blazing sun. The year before that it was a drive-thru graduation.
“If we have learned anything these past two years it’s been to persevere and find solutions to the challenges that were set in our paths,” she said. “We learned we have the capacity for resilience. We’ve learned to adjust on a daily basis to new schedules and new environments. We’ve learned that one of the more important things in our lives is human connection. We’ve also learned to value life itself.”
Rodriguez encouraged the graduates, as they look ahead, to use the life lessons they learned.
“Don’t forget to look to the future,” she said. “This is not an ending but a beginning. Cherish every moment, celebrate every milestone and enjoy the life you’ve been given. Follow your dreams, follow your heart and go out and conquer this world.”
After receiving her diploma, Alicia Lamadrid, who graduated in the top 5% of her class, said she’s excited to start this next chapter of her life.
She said these past two years has been a challenge but said she’d be lying if she said it didn’t make her stronger as a person as well as a student.
“I think it has prepared me for any obstacles I may experience from her on out,” she said. “I’m going to attend the University of Arizona to study nursing. I want to give a big thank you to all my administrators, teachers, faculty and especially my family. I would not be here today without their support.”