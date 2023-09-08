DOUGLAS — Douglas High Schools CTE (Career Technical and Education) and Counseling Departments hosted a “Meet Your Future” event on Friday, Sept. 1, on the front lawn of DHS.
“The Meet Your Future is a DHS hosted event that allows juniors and seniors the opportunity to learn, ask questions and witness some amazing careers,” said Mia Torres, a counselor at DHS. “This is a learning experience that will allow students to network with individuals in various fields. The best part about this event is that these individuals shared the different routes and their experiences that lead them to become successful in their fields. There were over 600 juniors and seniors who attended the Meet Your Future event.”
Thirty-eight business professionals took part in the two-hour event. Some of those professionals were from law enforcement, health care, veterinary, business and education. The Herald/Review was among those participating.
“I found this very helpful,” senior Karen Mendez said. “It gave me a better idea of what career path I want to pursue.”
“We are proud of the turnout today and can’t wait to see how this type of networking helps our students towards their future careers,” Torres said. “The CTE Department and Counseling Department works to encourage and support our students in gaining knowledge into careers and life after high school. We thought that by bringing individuals from our community, who are experts in their fields to our school, we could provide our students with valuable insight.
“For many, it even offered them a chance to learn about careers they did not know existed. We are extremely lucky to live in a community that is always willing to support our students. We are always looking for ways to ensure that our students leave DHS with as many tools in their toolbox as possible.”
