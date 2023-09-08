DOUGLAS — Douglas High Schools CTE (Career Technical and Education) and Counseling Departments hosted a “Meet Your Future” event on Friday, Sept. 1, on the front lawn of DHS.

“The Meet Your Future is a DHS hosted event that allows juniors and seniors the opportunity to learn, ask questions and witness some amazing careers,” said Mia Torres, a counselor at DHS. “This is a learning experience that will allow students to network with individuals in various fields. The best part about this event is that these individuals shared the different routes and their experiences that lead them to become successful in their fields. There were over 600 juniors and seniors who attended the Meet Your Future event.”

