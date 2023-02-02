DOUGLAS − Sixteen members of Douglas High School’s Key Club spent several hours Saturday morning painting five of the eight picnic tables and benches at the Airport Park East of Douglas as part of their monthly community service projects.
The tables and benches were covered in explicit graffiti and bird droppings.
Diego Guerrero, a counselor at DHS and the club advisor, said the DHS Key Club is sponsored by the San Pedro Kiwanis of Sierra Vista. He said the group, which has 48 members, performs the monthly service projects as a way to give back to the community.
“The Key Club is the high school part of the Kiwanis,” he said. “When they do stuff like this, they earn community service hours. A lot of these students are also part of other clubs, so they are able to use these community service hours for those clubs as well.”
Guerrero said his group recently did a community service project at Calvary Cemetery and recently were approached about helping repaint the tables and benches at Airport Park.
“The city basically provided all the materials,” he said. “We just provided the labor. We’re here for about three hours today. I’m going to meet with the city (staff) and see when they want us to come back and paint the other three tables we didn’t get to today. Hopefully sooner rather than later because when it gets warm is when people really start using the park.”
Senior Swan Galvez is the president of the Key Club. She’s been an active member for four years and really likes all the community service projects the group does.
“I’m in a lot of different clubs,” she said. “It’s been hard trying to find the time to stay active in each one, but I really enjoy being part of this one.
“wMy favorite part of this experience has been the joy I get from knowing that I am giving back to my community at the same time sharing time with other members.”
Senior Ivette Alcantar, vice president, said this is her second year in the Key Club.
“I like what the Key Club stands for and wanted to come out and do more for my community,” she said. “I like planning out the new projects that we do and other ways we can help the community. Mr. Guerrero is always open to new ideas so it’s really fun to see what we can do. Being part of this group has been a lot of fun.”
Alcantar said the Key Club recently made hygiene kits that were distributed to the homeless in Douglas as well as the St. Vincent de Paul and the House of Hope.
Nilda Townsend, president of the San Pedro Kiwanis, was in Douglas Saturday to assist.
“When we started the Key Club down here it was because we had enthusiastic young adults down here that were wanting to do some kind of community service,” she said. “With the support of the high school and the counselor Diego Guerrero we were able to get the Key Club started again.”
Townsend said the Key Club had been in existence a while ago but then lost its sponsor.
“We stepped in back in 2013,” she said. “This year is our 10th year of being their sponsor.”
Townsend said in either 1925 or 1928 a group of Kiwanians approached a high school group, and a group of students were chosen as key students in that high school to be mentors and to be an example of what community leadership is about at a high school level.
Townsend said Buena has an active Key Club. Bisbee also has a Key Club but Townsend is unsure if the club is active this year. Sierra Vista CAS (Center for Academic Success) also has an active Key Club.
“These kids are amazing,” she said. “These tables are 100% better than when we got here this morning. We are so appreciative of their time.”