DOUGLAS — The Douglas Historical Society elected new officers for the 2021-22 year at its annual meeting on March 2.
Held outdoors in the west garden area of the Douglas-Williams House on 10th Street, the meeting was attended by socially-spaced members of the community and by attendees via Zoom. It also included updates on ongoing projects taking place.
According to information provided in an email, Mario Novoa was elected president for the second consecutive year; Abe Villarreal will serve as vice president; Cindy Hayostek, secretary; and Lea Dodge, treasurer. Also serving as members of the board of directors this year will be Joel Camacho, DeNise Bauer, Brenda German, Barbara Kaiser, Anita Rose and Alexis Moreno. All of these positions are volunteer. Hayostek and Dodge have been on the board since 2013 while Villlareal has been with the organization just a few months.
“I’ve always enjoyed the history of our little town, and being born and raised here you have the great memories of the many people who lived here and made this town a great place to live,” Novoa said. “We have a lifetime of friendships that were forged here in our little town, and even though many people have moved out for different reasons they still remember and have a love for the great childhood and great friends while living here.
“My interest in becoming president was to keep not only the memory alive for our great little town but also to be able to work together with the great staff at the museum. We would like to make this museum a main focal point and tourist stop for future generations. We have many plans in the next two years to improve the museum to include, but not limited to, a new eastside patio, refurbishing of the original floors, updating all the electrical system just to name a few.”
The email states a financial update was given at the meeting as well as updates to several projects that include ongoing renovations of the outdoor patio area and updates to the security and internet infrastructure of the Douglas-Williams House Museum.
Hayostek updated the group on the continued rehabilitation of the Douglas-Bisbee Jewish Cemetery and how the Historical Society has provided names and other information of those buried at the site. Other updates included the mention of a new website for the society that will be available in the coming weeks, as well as an invitation to the public to become members of the Douglas AZ History Facebook group, where pictures and history of the Douglas area are shared with more than 6,000 current group members.
According to Hayostek, the Douglas-Williams House is named after two prominent Douglas families and was built by Jimmy S. Douglas in 1909. The Douglas family lived in the house until the mid 1930s. In 1943 Ben F. Williams Sr. bought the house. When Ben Sr. died, Ben Jr. sold the building to the state with the idea it would become a museum. The Arizona Historical Society owns the building. The Douglas Historical Society, which has a membership of about 125 people who pay yearly dues, manages the house on behalf of the AHS. It opened as a museum in the mid 1990s.
Inside the museum are exhibits dedicated to the history of Douglas that show the people as well as the life they lived. It has rooms dedicated to the smelter, prominent local residents and families, the Douglas Unified School District and Camp Harry J. Jones, which was stationed in Douglas in the early 1900s.
“This house exists because of the smelter; this town exists because of the smelter,” Hayostek stated.
Visitation numbers the past year have dwindled significantly due to the coronavirus.
“We usually get a lot of winter visitors but we had hardly any this past year,” Dodge said.
“We are making a real effort to develop this place so that it can be more of a meeting place,” Hayostek added. “We’re trying to create more of an outdoor area where people can gather and hold meetings here.”
Villarreal noted there is a research library available people can use if they are looking for old obituaries or something relating to the history of Douglas.
“I think what we’re doing here is important,” he said. “We’re helping preserve the history of our community. It’s really a lot richer and more diverse than what people think. Douglas is a lot more complex and beautiful than just being a border town.”
All three board members said the museum is basically what it is today because of its board, crediting Jim Huddleston and Dan Pollack, longtime members of the board who recently retired, and Sue Katz, who dedicated her time to working in the garden before being killed last year in an accident.
Their mission statement reads, “Our historical society’s mission is to collect, preserve and exhibit cultural and industrial items related to the history of Douglas, from its earliest settlement to the present and to operate a museum of Douglas memorabilia in the Douglas-Williams House in order to educate and promote pride in the importance of this community as we prepare for the future with knowledge of our past.”
The Douglas-Williams House Museum is open to the public on Wednesday and Saturday afternoons noon to 4 p.m. A limited number of people are allowed in the building and masks must be worn at all times. For information on the Douglas Historical Society, call 520-364-7370 or email douglasazhistory@gmail.com. You can request a membership on their Facebook page at Douglas AZ History | Facebook.
“This museum has a lot to offer and I learn something new every single time I’m there,” Novoa said.