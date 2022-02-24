DOUGLAS — The public is invited to attend the annual meeting of the Douglas Historical Society on Tuesday, March 1, at 4 p.m. at the Douglas-Williams House Museum, 1001 D Ave.
There will be a short business meeting, which will include election of officers and directors.
Following the business meeting, three medical professionals from Cochise County will discuss "Douglas, Arizona Healthcare Past, Present and Future."
Scheduled to appear are:
Dr. Jonathan Melk, CEO of Chiricahua Community Healthcare in Douglas.
Karen Reed, chief nursing officer at Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista.
Greg Featherston, business development and marketing director of Arizona Lifeline, which provides medical emergency helicopter transport from its station at Douglas Municipal Airport and other Arizona locations.
The trio will provide information on when their organizations began serving the people of Cochise County, how they’re currently aiding Cochise County residents and their organizations’ plans for future health care services.
There will be an opportunity for questions from the audience.
Those attending the meeting are encouraged to view the society’s current exhibit, "Douglas Physicians and Their Hospitals." The display features a dozen Douglas physicians, some of the equipment they used and histories of the three hospitals in which they served.