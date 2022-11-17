DOUGLAS — The Douglas Historical Society’s annual commemoration of the start of the Mexican Revolution will be held Nov. 19 beginning at 11 a.m. It will be in the Douglas-Williams House Museum, 1001 D Ave., and is sponsored by the Mexican Consulate in Douglas.
María del Carmen Figueroa Soto, Cananea historian, will talk about “The Influence of Sonoran Military Leaders on the Mexican Revolution.” She is expected to talk about cousins Álvaro Obregón Salido and Benjamín Hill Salido, as well as Plutarco Elías Calles.
Figueroa holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, is a reporter for the website Soy Cobre and hosts “Historia de mi Pueblo” on the Cananea XHSCAG radio station. Figueroa has received recognition from Cananea’s municipal government, the town’s Lions Club, and will publish a history book next year.
Cochise College will provide simultaneous translation of Figueroa’s talk.
The Paul Huber Middle School Folklorico Dancers will perform at noon in the museum’s west garden.
Guests are invited to enjoy light refreshments while watching a presentation of photographs taken by Douglas resident Edward Huxtable Sr. during a 1905 tour of Mexico. The photos clearly illustrate conditions in Mexico that contributed to the revolution’s start late in 1910.
