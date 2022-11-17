DOUGLAS — The Douglas Historical Society’s annual commemoration of the start of the Mexican Revolution will be held Nov. 19 beginning at 11 a.m. It will be in the Douglas-Williams House Museum, 1001 D Ave., and is sponsored by the Mexican Consulate in Douglas.

María del Carmen Figueroa Soto, Cananea historian, will talk about “The Influence of Sonoran Military Leaders on the Mexican Revolution.” She is expected to talk about cousins Álvaro Obregón Salido and Benjamín Hill Salido, as well as Plutarco Elías Calles.

