DOUGLAS — Douglas celebrated its 117th birthday last weekend with Douglas Days, a fun-filled and festive two-day party at the 10th Street Park.
The birthday bash, attended by several thousand people, had been on a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s celebration featured fun and entertaining events such as bed races, a talent show, a Show and Shine car show that had more than 60 participants, an adult softball tournament, tours of the Douglas Williams House, swimming at the Aquatic Center on 15th Street, lots of food, a wide variety of vendors and jumping castles for the kids as well as some amazing musical entertainment. There was also a parade Saturday morning that had an estimated 40 entries and lasted about 45 minutes.
Saturday’s event was highlighted by the evening performances of Shelly Lares and “Selena the Show,” which starred Karla Perez but also featured former Douglas residents Arturo and Marco Sosa, who are musicians in her band.
Lares first appeared at Douglas Days in 1996 and has announced she is on her farewell LMB Legacy Tour and will retire from the Tejano music industry once the tour is over to pursue other interests. Perez, who according to various entertainment websites is regarded as the top-rated Selena Tribute Artist in the United States and Mexico, expressed joy at being invited to the Douglas Days celebration this year.
“This is our first time being here,” Perez said. “It was exciting being here and very flattered by the response we received, especially from the little ones. They were all singing and dancing. It made me feel awesome.”
Perez said she knew the Sosa brothers were from Douglas and she was excited not only to perform here, but also for them.
“It was fun being able to perform here tonight,” Arturo said. “I got involved with this band seven years ago. When I found out we were coming back here to perform I was excited and nervous. This is the first time I’ve ever performed here. My mom Isa Mar still lives here.”
“We’re both proud Bulldogs and very happy to be here,” Marco said. “Tonight was a lot of fun.”
Perez said Selena passed away when she was 16 and at the time, she didn’t fully understand the significance of what the music star had done.
“At 18, I started singing at quinceaneras and that was when I was asked to sing a couple of her songs and that led to this tribute that we’ve been doing,” she said. “This is our eighth year. We travel all over. It has been great. Even though it’s been 27 years since she passed it’s amazing how her music keeps going. What we do is very humble but also with a lot of respect.”
On Saturday, May 21, Perez and her tribute to Selena will be performing in Wisconsin; June 4 they will be performing in Houston.
Sunday’s celebration culminated with a live performance from Mariachi Nuevo Azteca de Tucson, the lighting of a birthday cake followed by the distribution of 117 cupcakes. It also included a special gift from Mother Nature in the form of a full total lunar eclipse, which was in full effect shortly around 8:30 p.m.
Jeff Davenport, owner of Douglas radio station KCDQ, emceed the two-day event.
“I have who has emceed many events throughout Cochise County,” he said. “It was an honor to be invited to be a part of the Douglas Days festivities. This was really something special in that it celebrated (Douglas’) birthday. After this, I really feel like I’m now part of the community.”
Davenport praised the city staff who put on the event, saying it was well planned and executed.
“I loved the variety of it all, too,” he said. “Doing a car show on Sunday instead of Saturday brought people back for a second day. There was actually a reason to come back and help support the vendors. It’s a unique event that I am so glad to have been a part of.”
Davenport said Saturday night’s two main attractions were amazing.
“It was a lot of fun being able to introduce the bands, talk to them and get my photos taken with them. (It) made for a great night and was a lot of fun,” he said.
Perez made a point to acknowledge Davenport during one of her songs and called him out by name as she performed a special dance which brought cheers from the crowd.
“I’m so happy to have been asked,” Davenport said. “This was so awesome. It was something special that I will remember forever.”
Mayor Donald Huish called this weekend’s festivities a truly wonderful occasion.
“The city of Douglas is an amazing community,” he said. “It was founded on May 15, 1905, and we are here to commemorate our unique involvement over the past 117 years. This weekend we celebrate Douglas’ heritage. It is an exciting time to be in Douglas. We are on the edge of wonderful things that will be happening here and there is so much promise as we think about what is to come for our wonderful city, we too should also remember our past.
“While we look to the future we must never forget where Douglas started. We must remember that Douglas is unique in its makeup and it is our strong family values that define our community. Our ancestors raised us with these values and left us with this beautiful city full of potential. We owe it to them and our future generations to capitalize on that potential and make Douglas a place where we will continue to live, work, raise families and make a difference in this great country.”