DOUGLAS − Douglas hosted its first Dia de los Muertos event on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

“This is a day to remember our family members, friends and people who have touched our lives, who have left this Earth,” said Lawanna Diffie, one of the event organizers. “The message of this event is perhaps to provide comfort in an acceptance of mortality, and that the dead should be commemorated, not feared. This celebration of life is a special time to remember and honor those who have departed. It’s an opportunity to teach our children about their family history and learn about their ancestry.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?