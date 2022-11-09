DOUGLAS − Douglas hosted its first Dia de los Muertos event on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
“This is a day to remember our family members, friends and people who have touched our lives, who have left this Earth,” said Lawanna Diffie, one of the event organizers. “The message of this event is perhaps to provide comfort in an acceptance of mortality, and that the dead should be commemorated, not feared. This celebration of life is a special time to remember and honor those who have departed. It’s an opportunity to teach our children about their family history and learn about their ancestry.”
According to history this tradition dates back to the Aztecs.
“It is still celebrated through Mexico and Latin America,” Diffie said. “It is said that on this holiday the spirits of the dead return home for the night to visit their loved ones.”
Various businesses along G Avenue and some of the surrounding streets had tributes set up in honor of Dia de Muertos.
The ofrendas, which is the offering placed at an altar during a Mexican Dia de los Muertos celebration, may be quite large and elaborate and is usually created by the family members of a person who has died and is intended to welcome the deceased to the altar setting. It featured numerous items symbolic of life’s elements: water, wind, fire and earth.
“For example, the candles represent fire,” Diffie said. “Watch for these items: papel picado (tissue paper with designs), salt, sawdust, candles, food (favorites of the departed), incense, marigolds, sugar skulls, water, pan de muertos (bread of the dead), a white cross and photographs of the departed.”
The Paul Huber Folkloric dancers and LP’s Dance Studio on G Avenue performed dance numbers as tributes to Dia de los Muertos.
Four murals were painted, one in the area of El Pato Restaurant on Eighth Street near G Avenue and three on 13th Street and F Avenue.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone