Douglas holds Domestic Violence vigil

DOUGLAS — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
An estimated 100 people gathered Thursday, Oct. 20, in front of the Douglas Police Department for a candlelight vigil to honor and remember those who have been impacted by domestic violence.
Douglas Police Chief Kraig Fullen stated that even in a small, close-knit community like Douglas, domestic violence does exist.
“Domestic violence is something that impacts everyone,” he said. “Our officers work tirelessly to try and break the cycle. That’s the vital role we play when it’s brought to our attention that somebody is in need of our help. Providing that assistance oftentimes is what is necessary to break that cycle for many of our victims.”
Fullen shared some domestic violence statistics his department has for the Douglas area.
“Looking at this year from Jan. 1 to the end of September we’ve had 146 calls for service involving domestic violence of some sort,” he said. “Obviously not all of those calls have resulted in an arrest or a report being filed but it was something that had escalated to the point we needed to be involved. During that same time last year, we were at 161 calls for service so our calls for service this year are slightly down.”
The chief stated two aggravated assaults have been reported this year compared to one last year, 20 assaults reported this year down from 39 reported last year. There have been 43 disorderly conduct reports this year, down 13 from last year. Criminal damage this year 21, last year 22.
“These are high level view statistics,’’ he said. “They are not dwelling down into what we’re experiencing. We all recognize the number of reports that are actually reported to the police are far fewer than the actual occurrences of domestic violence. Domestic violence is something that should not occur. We work tirelessly to eradicate it from our community. A healthy relationship is full of love and communication.
“A marriage is a partnership, not an ownership. It also takes a community like all the hard-working folks that are here tonight, the advocates that work tirelessly along with law enforcement to try and get folks the help they need to break away and break that cycle. It does take a community to police a community.”
Ramon Garcia, president and CEO of Bisbee Pride, was the keynote speaker at the vigil.
“Domestic Violence Awareness Month is here,” he said. “It has a theme living into our values and cultivating joy. The purpose of Domestic Violence Awareness Month is to mourn the loss of those lost to abuse, celebrate survivors and network for change. The event takes place to connect survivors, families, communities, leaders and advocates working to end violence within the home.”
Garcia said, as indicated by Chief Fullen’s statistics, domestic violence is prevalent in every community and affects all people regardless of age, social economic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion or nationality.
“Domestic violence can result in physical injury, psychological trauma and even death,” he said. “The devastating consequences of domestic violence can cross generations and last a lifetime. Although there has been significant progress in reducing domestic violence, an average of 20 people are physically abused by intimate partners every minute. This equates to more than 10 million abuse victims annually in this country.
“One in three women and one in four men have been physically abused by an intimate partner. One in five women and one in seven men have been severely physically abused by an intimate partner. Millions of Americans live in daily silent fear within their own homes. In addition, millions of children are exposed to domestic violence.
“Domestic violence affects every person within a home and can have long lasting negative effects on children’s emotional well-being, social and academic function.”
Several local organizations and individuals were recognized at the vigil for their efforts in curbing and bringing attention to domestic violence.
There is help available for those experiencing domestic violence. Call 800-799-7233.