Douglas holds Domestic Violence vigil

Dr. Jonathan Melk, CEO for Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc., was one of approximately 100 people who attended the Domestic Violence Vigil in Douglas Oct. 20.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

An estimated 100 people gathered Thursday, Oct. 20, in front of the Douglas Police Department for a candlelight vigil to honor and remember those who have been impacted by domestic violence.

