DOUGLAS — Friday, Nov. 11, was a day to honor those veterans both past and present who have fought and sacrificed so much for our country.
In Douglas, Veterans Day began with a renaming dedication ceremony honoring several local heroes from the Korean War, which was followed by the traditional parade up G Avenue and an observance ceremony at the Fred Hilburn American Legion Post #11. There was also a Show and Shine Car Show in memory of longtime legionnaire Louie Montes de Oca.
The children’s playground at the Veteran’s Memorial Park on Eighth Street will now be known as the “Korean War Hero Memorial Playground” in honor of Sgt. 1st Class Frank G. Vejar, Cpl. Gerardo R. Aldana, Pvt. 2nd Class Felix M. Yanez and Sgt. Richard C. Encinas, who all fought in the Korean War.
Several family members for Vejar and Aldana were in attendance.
Douglas Boy Scout Troop 430 posted the colors, and the Douglas High School choir sang the national anthem at the ceremony as well as at the Veterans Day Observance after the parade.
Local veteran Les Pollard initiated the push to get a local facility named after the Korean War heroes. At Friday’s ceremony Pollard said he wanted to see this project become a reality for a couple of reasons.
“The first reason is because of any person who serves their country like these warriors have done and have become unaccounted for more than 70 years, they deserve to be remembered for the next 70 years,” he said. “My second reason for doing this project is because I took it personally and was appalled when Sgt. Vejar was brought home to be laid to rest. I was expecting our community to be there and line the sidewalks of Douglas, Arizona. I didn’t see that. He was deserving of that honor.”
Pollard said he was overcome with joy when the plan he had started became a reality this past June.
“When we were in the planning stages of finding a permanent place for the memorial for Sgt. Vejar, we decided the most fitting place would be this children’s playground so when our children come to play and have fun, they will always remember that these heroes of Douglas, Arizona, are the reasons they are having their fun. They are never forgotten.”
Pollard made it a point to recognize Pvt. E-1 Angela Soto, who graduated from DHS in May, joined the U.S. Army and was recently informed her first tour will be at a U.S. Army base in South Korea.
“I wanted to recognize her today because when these heroes that we are honoring here today left Douglas for Korea they were the same age as this young lady,” he said.
Hector Aldana, the brother to Gerardo Aldana, attended the event.
“What they did today was very touching,” he said. “I’m very appreciative that he is being recognized for his service.”
According to Hector, there were 11 brothers in his family and Gerardo was in the middle.
“I was in the National Guard and several of my brothers served in Korea,” he said. “I had a younger brother who was in the Navy. Gerardo was the only one who didn’t come home.”
Aldana is still listed as missing in action. Family members are hopeful his remains will soon be identified and he, too, can be laid to rest in Douglas.
Anita Rose, Vejar’s sister, said she owes a big thank you to Pollard.
“I’m so grateful to him and the city for allowing this to happen,” she said. “I’m glad this has finally come. It’s a beautiful gift to our family. This is something that will be here forever.”
The Veterans Day parade that followed featured an estimated 45 entries and the observance that followed featured retired 1st Sgt. Albert Serrato as guest speaker.
Serrato honorably served in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard and Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone