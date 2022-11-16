DOUGLAS — Friday, Nov. 11, was a day to honor those veterans both past and present who have fought and sacrificed so much for our country.

In Douglas, Veterans Day began with a renaming dedication ceremony honoring several local heroes from the Korean War, which was followed by the traditional parade up G Avenue and an observance ceremony at the Fred Hilburn American Legion Post #11. There was also a Show and Shine Car Show in memory of longtime legionnaire Louie Montes de Oca.

