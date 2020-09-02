DOUGLAS — Douglas residents along with four generations of family members helped Ramon “Ray” Rabago Jr. a WWII veteran, celebrate his 94th birthday last week which concluded on Saturday, Aug. 29 with a birthday drive-by parade which passed in front of his house.
Ramon’s daughter Diana Payne and longtime friend Ginny Jordan came up with the idea of having the birthday parade.
“I contacted the Fire Department and (Ginny) contacted the Legion, the motorcycle group, (and) the old car group,” Payne said. “(Ginny) has lots of contacts with all of them. COVID kept dad from going out to celebrate. But the City of Douglas brought the party to him.”
Those in the parade assembled on the south side of Veteran’s Park and, led by the Douglas Fire Department, made their way past the Rabago home on Seventh Street where they were met with cheers and waves. Some stopped briefly to drop off cards and gifts to Rabago who in return, greeted them with a handshake, a smile and a thank you.
In all, an estimated 40 vehicles took part. Danny Verdugo of the American Legion presented Ray with a special citation recognizing his 61-years as a member of the Fred Hilburn Post #11. He was also presented with a special certificate from the Douglas Veteran’s Commemoration Project.
Ramon was born on August 27, 1926 to Ramon M. Sr. and Maria Asunción Novoa Rabago. Ramon has three brothers, David, Edmundo, Richard, and one sister, Eulalia Rabago.
According to family members Ramon graduated from Douglas High School in May 1944. The summer before he graduated he worked at the Douglas Army Airbase.
Rabago was drafted into the Army in November 1944, during WWII and served in 100th infantry. He trained for 14 weeks at Camp Roberts, Calif. then returned to Douglas for a 10 day furlough before leaving for Germany.
In Germany, his troop joined other allies to win the WWII against the Nazi Regime. Family members state Ramon was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany for several months.
“During his stay there, my father could hear screaming coming from occupied hospitals where the liberated Jews were being treated,” Diane said. “To this day it still gives him chills.”
On August 22, 1946 Ramon was honorably discharged and headed home. On his return to Douglas the bus he was riding on, broke down a few miles from El Paso Texas. Ramon contacted his cousin Pilo Tejeda from a telephone along the side of the road, who came and picked him up.
Upon returning to Douglas Ramon was able to purchase a car and find work with Douglas Maintenance Co. Ramon later worked for the Douglas Fire Department for 34-years as a fireman, engineer, captain before retiring as an assistant fire chief in 1986. In April 1985 he was appointed by the State Fire Marshal to serve as its Assistant Deputy Fire Marshal for the DFD through January 1987. Rabago also owned his own plumbing business and worked at Sears Roebuck delivering and setting up refrigerators, washing machines, and dryers.
Shortly after returning home from the war Ramon met up with the love of his life, Amelia Estrada, who he knew in high school. The couple was married on Nov 8, 1947. They were married 64 years before Amelia passed away suddenly.
Their first daughter, Alvina, was born in August 1948. In 1949, they bought a home that Ray still resides in the only difference being it is now a nice size three bedroom home compared to the one bedroom when first purchased.
Ramon and Amelia have six children, Alvina Pawlik, Diana Payne, Anthony Rabago, Ernie Rabago, Robert Rabago, Vince Rabago as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
“He’s taught all of us great work ethics and leadership,” Diane said. “His grandchildren and great grandchildren adore him. Dad really misses his wife. Since this Coronavirus my father and I haven’t been able to see his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He really misses them. He’s been a devoted husband, father and given many years to his community. It’s an honor to be the daughter of such a loving devoted father, he will always be my rock.”
“Thanks to all who helped make this happen, including Ginny Jordan, my sister Diana Rabago Payne, the Holguin family and Mario Novoa for setting up the Arizona Wildcat canopy and American flag prior to the parade, and the other family and friends who helped,“ the Rabago family said in a released statement. “It was great to see everyone (in masks and from a social distance), including my padrinos Pete and Nena Quiñones across the street. Thank you everyone for participating and making the event a great success. A special thank you to the Douglas Fire Department, the American Legion Post 11, Vietnam POW’s and the American Legion Riders motorcycle group. Thank you to Mr. Perez for videotaping the event. It was such a special day. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.”