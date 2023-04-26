DOUGLAS — As the world was celebrating Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc. and various community partners hosted Douglas’ First Annual World Autism Awareness Walk.
The event was held at the 10th Street Park and attracted a reported 230 walkers.
Dr. Jeffrey Holzberg welcomed the walkers, saying the goal of this event was to educate, help and support those families that are currently caring for someone with autism.
“Each autism case is different, but each accomplishment should be celebrated,” he said. “This is the first event of this kind to be held in Douglas. We are here together as a community to show that we acknowledge, we accept, and we love our children with autism and their families. We are better because you are here. You teach us that love and happiness in childhood joy comes in many different packages.”
Holzberg stated April has been designated World Autism Awareness Month and gathering even if just for a few hours the community can show those families experiencing autism they are supported.
“We are here because you inspire us,” he said. “The goal is to ultimately push together to make Douglas, our county, our state, our health care system and our schools work better and do better for children with autism.”
Nine-year-old Max Franco said he was diagnosed with autism when he was 3.
“In case you didn’t know, autism means we process information differently than others,” he said. “When I grow up, I want to be a soldier. I want to join the Army. I also like playing sports like baseball and football.”
Franco made it a point to thank his mom, Alejandra, for all the love she has shown him, causing her to wipe away tears.
“You have done so much for me,” he said.
Franco also thanked Chiricahua for the support it has provided his family.
Several other families spoke, sharing stories of the challenges they have faced having an autistic child and how it has changed their lives forever.
“We couldn’t attend events where we had loudspeakers,” Kathy Ortiz said. “We struggled going to Walmart. For our family, it was very difficult to accept this. We were forced to being faced that this was our new lifestyle. We are getting better at knowing what to do and are thankful for the support we have received from the doctors here at Chiricahua. We have been lucky enough to find people willing to go with us to trainings.”
Joanie Duarte, who has helped train some of the staff in the Douglas Unified School District said autism is real.
“We can decide today to help others be more aware,” she said. “Lets fly beyond awareness to acceptance and inclusion. It is important to help others become more aware of what autism really is and to educate each other. Just as important is to find ways to help friends to feel they are accepted as they are. Imagine a world where we focus on abilities instead of disabilities. Rather than show sympathy, let’s offer support. Rather than avoiding the topic of autism with a friend who has a child on the spectrum, sit with them and listen. Let them know you’re there. Rather than assume that a family who has a child with autism may not be able to come to your party, invite them and include them.”
Duarte said she first met many of the children with autism in preschool. Franco was one of her former students.
“We will not let you down and will continue to walk with you,” she told her students. “We will continue to go beyond awareness to acceptance and inclusion.”
“We want to use the energy from today to propel change forward,” Holzberg said.