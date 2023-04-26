DOUGLAS — As the world was celebrating Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc. and various community partners hosted Douglas’ First Annual World Autism Awareness Walk.

The event was held at the 10th Street Park and attracted a reported 230 walkers.

