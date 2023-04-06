DOUGLAS − Energize Douglas, a collaborative community effort that combined fitness, shopping and culture, all geared toward showing what downtown Douglas has to offer, was held Friday, March 31.
Various businesses along G Avenue stayed open late offering specials. Many businesses provided free snacks and live music, courtesy of Black Crown Entertainment, was provided.
The event was organized by Danya Acosta, council member for Ward 3, which includes the downtown area. It was co-sponsored by the city of Douglas and various participating merchants.
“We need more events like this,” Vivian Romero said. “The weather is great tonight. It’s nice seeing everybody out walking around and seeing what the downtown area has to offer.”
Acosta said she was pleased with how the event came off, being the first one. She said there were some growing pains or learning experiences.
“I’m hoping it continues to grow,” she said.
An unofficial crowd of about 175 people came out for the event and 15 businesses took part.
“This is what we hope will be the first of many,” she said. “Starting this week I’m going to begin reaching out to people and businesses asking if I can count on them for the next event which will be the last Friday in April. I want to make this a monthly event that will be held on the last Friday of the month. I want to make this something for the community to look forward to. I hope my other council members jump on board and get their wards involved. I would like to see this become a huge community event.”
Anyone wanting to get involved in upcoming Energize Douglas events can contact her through the Facebook council member page or they can contact city hall and speak with Alma Andrade at 520-417-7301.
“Our downtown is our jewel,” Acosta said. “There are beautiful buildings that you won’t see anywhere else. We need to do our part to support the businesses to make sure we preserve those buildings.”
