DOUGLAS − Energize Douglas, a collaborative community effort that combined fitness, shopping and culture, all geared toward showing what downtown Douglas has to offer, was held Friday, March 31.

Various businesses along G Avenue stayed open late offering specials. Many businesses provided free snacks and live music, courtesy of Black Crown Entertainment, was provided.

