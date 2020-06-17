DOUGLAS — With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing daily in Douglas and throughout Cochise County, Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc. (CCHCI) hosted a second COVID-19 testing blitz on Friday, June 12.
The event was originally scheduled to be held from 6-8 a.m. at the Ginger Ryan Clinic on F Ave. but the day before the blitz was scheduled to take place, the location was changed to the Douglas High School parking lot, the site of the May 23 blitz where 512 people were tested.
When gates opened for the June 12 blitz, cars were already lined up down Louis Avenue to 19th Street and down to A Avenue.
Emily Vickers, public information officer for CCHCI, reports 559 people were tested for the coronavirus at the latest blitz and instead of finishing at 8 a.m. the last test was administered after 12 noon. Many of those tested were not pre-registered.
Another testing blitz is scheduled for this Friday, from 6-8 a.m. at the DHS parking lot. There are also tests done every Tuesday at the CCHCI clinic in Bisbee during the same hours and there is a test scheduled for this Thursday, from 6-8 a.m. at the Cliff Whetten Clinic in Elfrida.
“We have now changed how we do the testing,” Vickers said. “It is now required that you are pre-registered in order to get tested. We’ve encouraged pre-registration before, but never required it.”
“Chiricahua has had an overwhelmingly positive response to the free testing.” Kayla Percy, head of the CCHCI COVID-19 task force added, “We are proud to offer widespread testing across the county, and we will continue to do our best to meet the needs of our community. Moving forward, we encourage everyone to pre-register online on our Chiricahua website, to help ease the waiting time, and make it a more streamlined process for all.’
As of Tuesday, June 16, officials with the Cochise County Health Department are reporting there are 240 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county, 133 of which are still active, and there have been five deaths reported.
According to the zip code tracker 121 COVID-19 cases are in the Douglas area.
When asked how many of the 104 cases were still active, Amanda Baillie, public information officer for Cochise County stated, “We are unable to provide that number today. It is data we are working on, but we probably won’t have an accurate number until the end of the week.”