With some of the Easter baskets that were donated are members of the Clawson Elementary Student Council. Front row from left, Allyson Ramirez, president; Jaileen Tapia, treasurer; Bruno Hunt, vice president; and Liani Rivera, secretary. Back row from left, Mrs. Savanah Tapia, first grade teacher at Clawson and Mrs. Corina Moen, principal.
With some of the Easter baskets that were donated are members of the Clawson Elementary Student Council. Front row from left, Allyson Ramirez, president; Jaileen Tapia, treasurer; Bruno Hunt, vice president; and Liani Rivera, secretary. Back row from left, Mrs. Savanah Tapia, first grade teacher at Clawson and Mrs. Corina Moen, principal.
Submitted
Some of the Easter baskets the students at Clawson Elementary donated to the House of Hope in Douglas.
DOUGLAS — Thanks to the generosity of the community, children staying at the House of Hope are going to have a special Easter.
Alba Pacheco, case manager at the House of Hope Domestic Violence Shelter in Douglas, said she recently received a donation of Easter baskets from the Clawson Elementary student council.
“We’re thankful to Principal Mrs. (Corina) Moen who made this possible,” Pacheco said. “Also, the kindness of many in the community such as Abraham Villarreal from Cochise College and Marilú Membrila. Thanks to their kindness not only children in shelter will receive their Easter baskets but our community base children too.”
Savannah Tapia, who teaches first grade at Clawson Elementary, said she saw on Facebook that Pacheco was asking for Easter donations for the House of Hope.
“I asked Mrs. Moen if Clawson could take on the task of putting together Easter baskets to donate to the children,” she said. “We asked all students in every grade if they’d like to donate any Easter item to the cause. Clawson has a kindness club and that club sorted through the donations and put the baskets together.
“Student council officers were the students who delivered the baskets along with myself, and our principal, Mrs. Moen. We donated a total of 25 baskets. At Clawson we are always trying to build a community atmosphere and keep our students involved. This is why we decided to take on this cause. The students were very excited to do this.”